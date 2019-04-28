Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 47th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kolkata badly need a win to bring their campaign on track while Mumbai would look to continue the dominance and make sure they end up in the top 2 at the end of the round-robin contests.

With three matches left in the league stage, KKR and MI clash for the first time this season on Sunday, with the return leg slated for 5 May. Read the full match preview here .

One more win and it will be Playoffs time for Mumbai. And they are up against the team that have lost sight of the rails in the last few games, so they have the best chance of sealing a spot in the top two, which will give them two shots at the final. But with Kolkata not being the spin friendly venue it used to be, it will be interesting to see if Mumbai give Anukul Roy another game.

Rohit Sharma wins the toss for Mumbai Indians and the visitors have opted to bowl first.

IPL 12 Match 47 KKR vs MI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Rohit Sharma wins the toss for Mumbai Indians and the visitors have opted to bowl first.

IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, started the tournament on a good note but then lost their way having suffered six defeats on a trot. Over reliance on star all-rounder Andre Russell didn't auger well for the team as they are ranked sixth among eight teams, having won only four matches from the 11 they played this season.

Captain Karthik still believes his team can make a strong comeback but he would also know that time is running out and one more defeat on Sunday would be fatal for the ambitions to make it to the top-four.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will take the confidence gained after beating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard and would look to pile more misery on struggling Kolkata. A victory at the Eden Gardens will more or less seal their spot in the playoffs, having secured 16 points from 12 matches.

Mumbai players will be careful they don't bring in complacency into the game as Kolkata have the kind of players who can turn around the game in no time.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

