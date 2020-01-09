Chris Gayle says he would love to carry on as long as possible in competitive cricket
The big-hitting Chris Gayle has said he would "love to carry on as long as possible" in competitive cricket as he is still passionate about the game.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 9th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 10th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 11th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Dhaka: The big-hitting Chris Gayle has said he would "love to carry on as long as possible" in competitive cricket as he is still passionate about the game.
File image of Chris Gayle. AP
Having taken a break from the game towards the end of 2019, the Jamaican is back in action with the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League.
"A lot of people still want (to) see Chris Gayle out there in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible," Gayle said during a media interaction.
The 40-year-old swashbuckler added, "Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer.
"The body is feeling good. And I am sure I am getting younger as days go on."
The veteran opener was not part of the West Indies team for the India tour last December, having opted out to use the time to "reflect" on his future in international cricket.
When asked how long he would like to continue, Gayle, on a lighter note, said, "Forty-five is a good number. Yeah, we can target 45. Let's target 45, that's a good number."
Gayle last played a Test match in 2014, and is not playing the ongoing home series against Ireland, but remains part of their T20 plans in a T20 World Cup year.
Updated Date:
Jan 09, 2020 18:59:10 IST
