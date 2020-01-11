First Cricket
Beware of the romantics of the game, cater Test cricket to fans' preferences: Sanjay Manjrekar on idea of four-day Tests

Sanjay Manjrekar did not clearly state which side he is on, on the debate, but said that the game need to be wary of the romantics of cricket.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 11, 2020 13:32:58 IST

The four-day Tests debate is picking up pace with every passing day since ICC announced that it will discussing the idea in the committee meeting in March this year.

Former and current players have expressed their views on the idea. While some have backed the traditional format of five-day cricket, others have shown their openness to change. The likes of Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath have said that the traditional format should not be messed with. Sachin Tendulkar has said that four-day Tests will lessen the role of spinner in the matches.

On Saturday, former Indian player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar did not clearly state which side he is on, but said that the game needs to beware the "romantics" of cricket. Manjrekar told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that any decision taken in regards to Test cricket should be done keeping fans in mind and not the traditionalists.

He was quoted as saying, "Keep the core intact but cater Test cricket to fans' preferences. Television plays an important part here. They (the stakeholders of the game) know what exactly the fans want. Romantics of the game don't."

"Beware of the romantics of the game who want to stick to the tradition of Test cricket and make it more and more unviable in today's world."

He further gave example of Beatle, the car, which had to be discontinued by manufacturer Volkswagen due to lack of demand. He said, "Popularity and following of Test cricket is more important than tradition."

