‘BCCI came under so much pressure’: Danish Kaneria on Sanju Samson being named India A captain

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria expressed that the BCCI handed Sanju Samson India A captaincy after being slacked for not including him in the T20 World Cup squad.

Samson was named the captain of India A side that will play three ODIs against New Zealand A on Saturday.

The BCCI announced the T20 World Cup squad on 12 September. While the fans and experts were largely convinced with the 15-member squad, several groups of fans were unhappy with Samson’s exclusion from the squad.

Kaneria said that the BCCI was under severe pressure for Samson’s exclusion and hence made him the captain of the A side.

“Sanju has great fan following. His batting style, in Australia, gives you an x-factor. On bouncy wickets, nobody plays better than Sanju… Sanju has now been made India A captain. BCCI came under so much pressure (for not selecting Samson for T20 World Cup) that Sanju was handed the captaincy of India A,” Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

There were reports which also stated that the local fans will protest against BCCI during the T20I between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram for Samson’s exclusion from the squad.

Kaneria, however, believes that captaincy shall give Samson a very good opportunity. “That’s pride, whenever you captain a national team be it any category. This is the best opportunity for Sanju Samson. If he can win the series for India A as captain, it would be great.”

Samson has the experience of leading Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and that should come to the fore when he leads India A.

