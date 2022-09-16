Sanju Samson to lead India 'A' against New Zealand 'A' in one-day series

Sanju Samson will lead India 'A' against New Zealand 'A' in the three-match one-day series while Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik are some of the other prominent names in the squad.
The selectors have announced the India ‘A’ squad for the one-day series against New Zealand ‘A’. The side will be led by wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson while Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik are some of the other prominent names who have also found a place in the side.
Apart from this, Raj Angad Bawa, who was a part of the India U19 team that lifted the World Cup earlier this year under Yash Dhull’s captaincy has also been named in the team.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India “A” squad for the upcoming three-match Mastercard one-day series against New Zealand “A” to be played in Chennai,” the BCCI said in a statement.
Samson was earlier omitted from the T20 World Cup squad and the board faced some criticism for the same on social media.
The first match will be played on 22 September while the other two will be held on 25 September and 27 September respectively.
India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa
The local fans are expected to wear t-shirts with Sanju Samson's picture on it and protest against BCCI for his exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad.