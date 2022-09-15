Thiruvananthapuram locals to protest Sanju Samson's omission from T20 WC squad during IND-SA match: Report

Kerala fans are expected to protest against the BCCI for the exclusion of Sanju Samson from the T20 World Cup squad, during the first T20I match between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthpuram on 28 September 2022.

The Indian national selection committee announced the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup but had included wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad.

Samson’s exclusion has not gone down too well with the fans. The right-hander is one of the most impactful batters in the middle order and at a time when India needs power-hitters in the middle order, Samson could have been a good pick.

According to the news agency IANS, locals will attend the match donning t-shirts with Samson’s picture on it and will make themselves heard against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sanju Samson and Suresh Gopi will be doing the inauguration on September 19th of the online tickets for the first T20 between India vs South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 14, 2022



Samson, who led the Rajasthan Royals to the final of IPL 2022, also missed out from the Indian squad for the home series against South Africa. However, he was part of the squad that toured Ireland and was then named as KL Rahul’s replacement for the T20I series against West Indies.

The Kerala batter has struggled to get a long rope and has played six T20Is and as many ODIs in 2022. After his name did not feature in the squad, a large section believed that he deserved better treatment and was in better form than the players preferred in his place.

He was part of the last two T20Is against West Indies but featured in all the six ODI matches against West Indies and Zimbabwe. However, he was not in the squad for the Asia Cup and now has been ignored for the T20 World Cup as well.

In 2022, the batter has scored 179 runs at an average of 44.75 with a strike rate of 158.41 in T20Is. He could well be in the team for the three-match ODI series against South Africa next month.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.