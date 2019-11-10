Baroda Cricket Association gets BCCI nod to host 'IPL-like tournament', appoints ombudsman after conducting Annual General Meeting
The Baroda Cricket Association held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday and appointed an ombudsman.
Vadodara: The Baroda Cricket Association held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday and appointed an ombudsman.
It is reliably understood that Justice (Retd) CJ Thakkar will be the ombudsman for the association.
Representational image. Getty
BCA president Pranav Amin told PTI, "We have sought permission from the BCCI for holding IPL-like tournament and appointed an ombudsman for sorting out problems related to cricket."
After the BCA passes its accounts for 2014-15, it is eligible to get Rs 40 crore grant from the BCCI, a senior BCA official said, adding the AGM was held "peacefully".
He said the cricket body would soon hold remaining AGMs as grants worth Rs 135 crore are pending from the BCCI. The Board had released Rs 17 crore grant to BCA for 2013-14.
Meanwhile, former BCA president Samarjeetsinh Gaekwad extended his support to the newly elected body.
"In the interest of the game, I've decided to support the newly-elected BCA management. We will support activities including construction of a cricket stadium at Kotambi and others related to development of the game," Gaekwad told PTI.
Amin said he had met Gaekwad personally on Saturday and sought his support.
The 'Royal group' headed by Gaekwad and 'Revival group' led by Amin had contested the BCA polls where majority of the posts were won by the latter.
The posts of secretary and joint secretary were won by candidates belonging to the Gaekwad group. Ajit Lele is BCA secretary.
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2019 18:13:44 IST
