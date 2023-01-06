Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have categorically termed Najam Sethi’s comments as ‘baseless’ after PCB chairman posted a sarcastic tweet referencing BCCI secretary and ACC chairman Jay Shah.

On Thursday, Shah, announced the 2023 and 2024 calendar on his Twitter handle with the marquee Asia Cup competition slotted in September this year. The detailed itinerary and host country are yet to be officially announced.

Pakistan are the original hosts of the Asia Cup but there have been tensions between the two countries with BCCI not keen on travelling owing to the political tensions between the neighbours.

Sethi posted a sarcastic tweet and took a dig at Jay Shah for dictating things in Asian cricket.

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

In the tweet he wrote, “Thank you Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated.”

In response, ACC released a statement on Friday, “The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday announced the ACC Calendar 2023-24 and the pathway structure.”

“It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed well established and due process. The calendar was approved of by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022.”

“The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB.”

“In view of the above, Mr Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC.”

Previous PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year, if India skipped the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be a six-team competition featuring Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and a qualifier. Sri Lanka are the defending champions.

