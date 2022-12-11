Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja maintained his stance on boycotting 2023 ODI World Cup in India if they are not allowed to host the next year’s Asia Cup as granted to them earlier by Asian Cricket Council.

The origin of the newfound tension between BCCI and PCB was the announcement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who in his capacity as ACC chief, said Pakistan won’t be hosting the Asia Cup in 2023 and will be played at a neutral venue instead. This drew an immediate reaction from Raja, saying hosting the event is their right and will boycott the World Cup if the continental tournament is taken away from them.

Raja reiterated his stance recently saying cricket fans in Pakistan are unhappy with BCCI’s approach.

“We don’t want to really go there but it’s just that the fans want us to react,” Raja told Sky Sports Cricket on Saturday. “The fans are absolutely bitter because of what India’s narrative has been regarding India-Pakistan.”

The 61-year-old retired Pak batter asserted that PCB is all prepared to resist if Asia Cup is taken away from them as the tournament means a great deal to the fans.

“I think there’s a government policy and I’ve got no idea whether they’ll come or not,” Raja said. “The Asia Cup would mean a great deal to the fans, it’s a multi-nation tournament. We will resist.”

Raja further added that he want India vs Pakistan bilateral series to resume but that could only happen if none of the boards get preferential treatment while adding that Pakistan are the second-most followed cricket team in India.

“I’m all for India-Pakistan contests, I’ve said this on record,” he stated. “I absolutely love the fans, and they like us as well – Pakistan has become a brand in international cricket, the players have got fan following in India, and I know that the second most watched team in India after India is Pakistan, so they take interest in our development.

“We want to go and play, but the fact is it has to be on equal terms. You can’t be subservient to a certain cricket board,” he said.

Raja further added that PCB is not dependent on India for growth of cricket as they have done so for years in the past.

“We’ve survived without India now for a good number of years. Pakistan have looked at the scales of economy in-house and somehow have survived extremely well,” he said.

