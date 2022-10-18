India will not travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup: Report

India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and will ask for a neutral venue for the tournament, it was reported on Monday.

The decision not to travel to Pakistan, the host of the 2023 Asia Cup, to take part in the tournament and to demand a neutral venue for the tournament was taken at the BCCI AGM (Annual General Meeting) in Mumbai, on Tuesday, Cricbuzz reported.

“Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan,” Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI said.

Shah is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council.

Earlier it was reported that India were willing to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup which will be played in the ODI format. However, BCCI has now decided against it.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since Pakistan’s 2012-13 tour of India. They now only face each other in ICC and ACC tournaments.

More to follow…

