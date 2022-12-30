Following new Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief Najam Sethi’s comment of relying on government to take call on future Pakistan tours of India (including next year’s ODI World Cup), ousted board chairman Ramiz Raja blamed the PCB for lack of leadership.

Raja said by relying on the government to take the call, PCB is now allowing the Indian cricket board (BCCI) the opportunity to isolate Pakistan from world cricket as BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in the capacity of Asian Cricket Council chairman, in October took away Pakistan’s hosting right for 2023 Asia Cup.

“What is leadership? When Asian Cricket Council has asked Pakistan to host a tournament and then India say they won’t travel to Pakistan and shift the tournament to a neutral venue, what should be the response?” asked Raja on Pakistan’s Dunya News.

“Kya hum sab servant rahenge India k, kyunki woh ek world power hain apne hisab se. Kya hum har cheez unki mante jayenge?” (Are we servant of India just because they are a world power in cricket? Should we listen to everything they say?)

Earlier, Sethi, upon taking charge of PCB, said the board will seek Pakistan’s government’s advice on the decision of sending its national team to India for the ODI World Cup.

“If the government says don’t go to India, we will not go. Where Pakistan and India’s cricket relations are concerned, let’s be clear. (The) decisions on whether to play or not play tour or not tour are always taken at the government level,” Sethi told a press conference in Karachi.

Raja felt PCB is showing no respect to Pakistan cricketers by delaying a decision on the matter while adding that Pakistan have every right to host the Asia Cup as well as they were entrusted with the hosting rights.

“We will think, will we get isolated, we’ll ask permission from the government then talks will move further. These are not signs of good leadership.

“The Pakistan cricket team is enjoying a great run, you have a good fan following, you have superstars, so please give your team and fans the respect they deserve.

“There should be a decision on the matter, as the tournament was given to Pakistan, so how can it be shifted to a neutral venue without consulting us or with the ACC members,” Raja concluded.

