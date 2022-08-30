Asia Cup 2022: I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, we want him to come back in form, says Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan has said that he is a big fan of Indian batter Virat Kohli and wants to see him in form.

“I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, he played well against Pakistan, we really want him to come back in form and score lots of runs,” said Khan while speaking to News24, as quoted by News18.

Nizakat also talked about the 2018 Asia Cup clash between the two sides which was a close encounter.

“We lost by just 20 runs when we last faced India at the Asia Cup in 2018. Anything can happen in a T20 game. You don’t know when a bowler can deliver a good spell, or a batter hits some quick runs in a couple of overs,” said Khan.

Khan further added that his side will walk out with a positive mind set when they take on India in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture on Wednesday in Dubai.

“We have seen in the past too how even the top sides have lost against associate teams. We will go with positive body language and will stick to our process,” said Khan.

The Rohit Sharma-led side began this edition of the Asia Cup with a win against Pakistan by 5 wickets, courtesy a good all-round performance from Hardik Pandya.

