Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli was not looking confident even after getting set, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq wasn’t impressed with Virat Kohli’s performance in the Asia Cup 2022 match against the arch-rivals and went on to say that the Indian batter wasn’t looking confident despite getting set.

“There was a lot of pressure on Kohli yesterday. Usually, it is difficult to dismiss a set batter, but I was surprised to see yesterday that Kohli was not looking confident even after getting set,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

India, while chasing 148 had lost an early wicket after debutant Naseem Shah sent KL Rahul back in the hut when Kohli walked in. The former India captain was also dropped at second slip in the first over itself but he later got his eye in and scored 35 off 34 before eventually getting out to Nawaz.

Kohli took the aerial route against the spinner but miscued his stroke and was caught by Iftikhar at long off.

India had benched Rishabh Pant for this particular encounter and played Dinesh Karthik in place of the left-hander. But Inzamam had a bit different opinion as he said that the combination of Pant, Pandya and Jadeja in the middle-order is a dangerous one and he was surprised to see the aggressive batter not making it to the XI.

“India’s middle order and lower middle order is very strong. That is what sets them apart from the other teams in this Asia Cup. I was surprised that India chose to bench Rishabh Pant. The combination of Pant, Pandya and Jadeja is very dangerous. It was difficult to chase down 11 runs an over on this pitch, but they played really well,” he added.

The Rohit Sharma-led side eventually won the match by 5 wickets after Hardik Pandya struck an unbeaten 17-ball 33 to take the side home.

