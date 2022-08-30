Virat Kohli hits the gym after knock of 35 against Pakistan; see pictures

Virat Kohli returned to action on Sunday for the first time since the tour of England, having taken an extended break during India’s tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. And in his 100th T20I appearance, the former India captain did show signs of regaining form.

Kohli got off to a nervy start as he was dropped on nought off Naseem Shah’s bowling, but made up for that lapse by adding 35 runs to the Indian total during their chase of the 148-run target, producing some delightful shots along the way including a couple of handsome pulls.

Following India’s five-wicket victory, courtesy a fine finishing act by Hardik Pandya, Kohli was spotted interacting with various individuals, from gifting a signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf to catching up with popular social media influencer Momin Saqib.

And being the fitness freak that he is, it didn’t take long for Kohli to hit the gym and get back to training after the energy-sapping clash against Pakistan. Kohli shared pictures of him working out with dumbells and other equipment across his social media accounts, sweating it out ahead of the clash against Hong Kong.

While he did get off to a promising start on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kohli will hope to go even bigger when India take on Hong Kong in their next outing on Wednesday, 31 August. The batting superstar has had an extended lean patch with the bat this year and his form especially dipped during the IPL and during the England tour. In a recent interview, Kohli revealed he hadn’t touched the bat for a month during his break and opened up on his struggles with mental health.

Indian cricket fans, however, will be hoping the knock against Pakistan marks the beginning of a revival of fortunes for the batting great.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.