Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja can be looked at as a batting all-rounder, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar has said that Ravindra Jadeja can now be looked as a batting all-rounder. During the Asia Cup 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan, Jadeja was sent in to bat at number four and scored 35 off 29 deliveries. He also stitched a 52-run stand with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket that helped the side come out of a tricky situation after getting reduced to 89/4 while chasing 148, and eventually win the match by 5 wickets.

“Yes. Very good move and I loved it. And I don’t think it was a gamble. It wasn’t a wild card because Pakistan were bowling two spinners, one leg spinner and a left-arm spinner, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab. So, they were going to bowl for a while and that’s what Babar did. It was like they bowed one over spell or two over spell. A left-hander coming in would just make things a little difficult. The ball also, pitch looked green, but the ball was turning, so the spinners were going to make an impact. So that was pretty good,” said Manjrekar.

“And also, there was another long-term clue or a thought that could come in, is that now slowly in white ball cricket, Jadeja could now be looked at as a batting all-rounder. He bowled 2 overs, but if he’s going to take important positions in the batting order and make the kind of contribution that he did against Pakistan then Wow! He fits in perfectly. So, you’ve got Hardik Pandya as the extra bowler, then Jadeja can be your push-in if one of the seamers don’t bowl well. So going up the order and him also delivering are great signs for India where there we are seeing slowly a transition of Jadeja becoming more of a batting all-rounder in white ball cricket,” he added.

India began the tournament on a positive note as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the first game after riding on a brilliant all-round show from Pandya. The right-handed all-rounder first scalped three wickets and later chipped in with an unbeaten 33 off 17. Apart from Hardik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also unveiled an exceptional bowling performance and returned with figures of 4/26 in four overs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now play Hong Kong on Wednesday in Dubai.

