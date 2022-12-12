Cricket superstar Virat Kohli has penned an emotional tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best footballers of all time, whose team Portugal crashed out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in a heartbreaking fashion after a defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo was extremely emotional after Portugal’s 1-0 defeat and the videos of him crying have since gone viral. He later took to Instagram and said that winning the World Cup with his country was his “biggest dream” and that it has now ended.

Kohli, who is with Team India in Bangladesh, took to Instagram on Monday to show his support for the footballing great. Kohli has often shared that he is a big fan of Ronaldo.

The former Indian cricket team captain wrote that not winning the World Cup trophy won’t define Ronaldo’s legacy. The Portuguese forward is the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with 118 goals and has won multiple UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and La Liga titles.

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play,” Kohli posted on Instagram.

“That’s a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time,” he added.

Earlier, Ronaldo, reacting for the first time since the World Cup elimination, wrote on Instagram that his dream of winning the World Cup is over and that his dedication to Portugal “never wavered”.

“There’s no point in reacting rashly,” Ronaldo wrote. “I just want everybody to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated about, but my dedication to Portugal has never wavered for an instant.”

“I’ve always been just one more (Portuguese) fighting for everyone’s goal. I would never turn my back on my teammates or my country.”

“In my five appearances at World Cups over 16 years, always playing alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I have given my all. I left everything I had on the pitch. I’ll never shrink from a battle and I have never given up on that dream.

“Unfortunately, that dream ended yesterday,” he added.

