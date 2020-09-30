IPL 2020: Rashid Khan spins a web as Sunrisers Hyderabad outclass Delhi Capitals to register first win of season
Check out photos from the 11th match of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan starred with the ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, thereby registering their first win this season. SRH defeated the Delhi franchise by 15 runs after posting 162-4 on board, batting first. Sportzpics
Put in to bat by DC after losing the toss, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner enjoyed a 77-run stand for the first wicket, before the latter was dismissed in the 10th over. Sportzpics
Jonny Bairstow went onto score 53 off 48 balls, which consisted of two fours and a six. Sportzpics
Kane Williamson impressed on his return to the SRH playing eleven, scoring 41 off 26 deliveries, with five fours to his name. Sportzpics
Kagiso Rabada was once again the pick of DC's bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/21. He removed Bairstow and Williamson during his four-over spell. Sportzpics
With DC chasing 163, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Prithvi Shaw early in the very first over. The young batsman failed to capitalise on his knock of 64 from his previous innings, being dismissed for just two runs. Sportzpics
Shikhar Dhawan was probably the only positive on a day when Delhi struggled against the likes of Rashid and Bhuvneshwar. Dhawan scored 34 off 31 deliveries, the highest individual score of DC's innings. Sportzpics