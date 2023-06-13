Why Cyclone Biparjoy, likely to become longest cyclone in Arabian Sea, is so deadly

Cyclone Biparjoy has already started disrupting life in Gujarat and Maharashtra as it intensified into “an extremely severe cyclonic storm”. Massive waves were seen lashing coasts in Saurashtra and Mumbai and strong winds swept across the regions. At least five deaths have been reported from the two states, as they prepare to brace for the wrath of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan’s Karachi, on Thursday.

What can we expect as the cyclone nears? How are the states preparing? We take a look.

Cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea

Biparjoy is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The life period of the cyclonic storm, which developed over the southeast Arabian Sea at 5.30 am on June 6, is more than seven days and it is yet to make landfall.

The extremely severe Cyclone Kyarr of 2019 over the Arabian Sea had a life of 9 days and 15 hours, reports news agency PTI.

Biparjoy is reportedly the first cyclone in June to cross the Gujarat coast in 25 years. It is only the fifth cyclone of the “severe” category, where wind speeds touch 88 to 117 kmph, to cross the state.

Since 1891, only five cyclones of the “severe” category or above have made landfall in Gujarat in June, according to a report in The Indian Express that quotes the IMD cyclone’s atlas.

‘Extreme damaging potential’

Biparjoy is expected to be devastating. The cyclone is expected to cross Saurashtra, Kutch and between Mandvi and Karachi near Gujarat’s Jakhau Port by noon on Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The weather department has warned that it can cause devastation. “Its damaging potential could be extensive,” IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The cyclone could lead to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) at isolated places in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts on June 15.

The rapid intensification of the cyclone is dangerous, warn experts.

“Conducive ocean conditions with high sea surface temperature of 31 degrees C and strong upper-level outflow has aided the rapid intensification of this cyclone. Cyclone Biparjoy has been at least a Category 1 cyclone (hurricane strength) for 126 hours. This is the longest duration for an Arabian Sea cyclone with at least category 1 cyclone strength (>120 kmph) in the satellite era (since 1982) as per JTWC [Joint Typhoon Warning Center]”, Vineet Kumar Singh, a researcher from Typhoon Research Centre, Jeju National University, South Korea told Hindustan Times.

On Tuesday, the cyclonic storm weakened from extremely severe to a very severe cyclone but it has remained on course, heading toward the Saurashtra-Kutch coast of Gujarat. The IMD has continued its orange alert for the Saurashtra-Kutch coast as Biparjoy is likely to bring heavy rain and squally winds.

In Mumbai and Thane, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, indicating gusty winds in isolated places.

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on 16 June, officials informed.

Evacuations and disaster planning in Gujarat

Evacuations are continuing in villages across the Gujarat coast. So far, 8,000 people have been evacuated and relocated to safer areas in Kutch. Additionally, between 1.5 to 2 lakh small and large animals have been moved to higher ground, according to Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandviya.

Authorities in the state are moving people within 10 kilometres of the coast. Apart from Kutch, those in the coastal districts of Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi will be shifted to safer areas.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 50 personnel from an oil rig located 40 km off the Dwarka coast in Gujarat in an overnight operation amid inclement weather conditions due to the impending cyclone, the maritime agency said on Tuesday. The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and ship braved “very rough sea conditions”.

The Indian Railways have set up a disaster management room and opened several emergency control rooms in several districts in Gujarat.

Teams of the national and state disaster forces have been deployed and arrangements made for shelter, food and medicines of those evacuated, Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey told NDTV. Besides, the Army and Navy are on standby and Indian Coast Guard ships are patrolling off the coast.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting over preparedness for the cyclonic storm. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and MPs from various districts in the state are scheduled to participate in the meeting virtually, news agency ANI reported.

“In the last nine years, the Central government and States have achieved a lot in this area [disaster management]. Nobody can deny it. But we can’t stay content because disasters have changed their form and their frequency and intensity have increased. We will have to do more extensive planning,” Shah said after the meeting.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting on Cyclone Biparjoy, directing officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated. He spoke with the Gujarat CM who said that the PM has assured all possible help to the state.

Warning for Maharashtra, Karnataka

According to IMD, a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in Mumbai today. Occasional strong winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph are likely even as hot and humid conditions persist.

In Mumbai, rescuers found two bodies of two of the four boys who went missing in the sea off Juhu Koliwada. The two were part of a group of five friends, aged between 12 and 16 years, who ventured into the sea, about half a kilometre from the shore, around 5.30 pm on Monday but could not return.

Authorities have warned people in Maharashtra against venturing into the sea because of rough conditions.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep. According to international maritime law, ports are also required to hoist signals to alert vessels of impending adverse weather conditions.

