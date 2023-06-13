Watch: 'Nerve-racking' rescue op by Indian Coast Guard as Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches

The Indian Coast Guard in a dramatic rescue operation evacuated 50 personnel from an oil rig located in Okha, Gujarat, as Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ approaches. The place is located 40 km off the Dwaraka coast.

The overnight operation was started yesterday by the Indian Coast Guard, but it was interrupted at night due to bad weather conditions. 26 workers were rescued yesterday, while the remaining 24 workers were rescued on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard stated, “In a nerve-racking mission, @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Shoor & ALH Mk-III (CG 858) augmented for evacuation of 50 personnel from Jack up rig “Key Singapore” off #Okha, #Gujarat. All 50 crew (26 crew on 12th Jun and 24 crew today) evacuated safely.”

In the video, the Indian Coast Guard personnel can be seen boarding a chopper amid low visibility and strong winds.

Updates on ESCS #CycloneBiparjoy In a nerve-racking mission, @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Shoor & ALH Mk-III (CG 858) augmented for evacuation of 50 personnel from Jack up rig “Key Singapore” off #Okha, #Gujarat. All 50 crew (26 crew on 12th Jun and 24 crew today) evacuated safely. pic.twitter.com/JYbTsn8GbJ — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 13, 2023

It is expected that Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan’s Karachi on Thursday. Today, evacuations in villages near the Gujarat coast will continue.

In order to discuss the situation and preparations for the coming Cyclone Biparjoy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster,” the Gujarat CM said in a tweet.

