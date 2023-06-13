India

Watch: 'Nerve-racking' rescue op by Indian Coast Guard as Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches

The overnight operation was started yesterday by the Indian Coast Guard, but it was interrupted at night due to bad weather conditions. 26 workers were rescued yesterday, while the remaining 24 workers were rescued on Tuesday

FP Staff June 13, 2023 13:34:48 IST
Watch: 'Nerve-racking' rescue op by Indian Coast Guard as Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches

Coast guard's 'nerve-racking' rescue op. Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard

The Indian Coast Guard in a dramatic rescue operation evacuated 50 personnel from an oil rig located in Okha, Gujarat, as Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ approaches. The place is located 40 km off the Dwaraka coast.

The overnight operation was started yesterday by the Indian Coast Guard, but it was interrupted at night due to bad weather conditions. 26 workers were rescued yesterday, while the remaining 24 workers were rescued on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Indian Coast Guard stated, “In a nerve-racking mission, @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Shoor & ALH Mk-III (CG 858) augmented for evacuation of 50 personnel from Jack up rig “Key Singapore” off #Okha, #Gujarat. All 50 crew (26 crew on 12th Jun and 24 crew today) evacuated safely.”

Related Articles

Cyclone

Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Coast Guard urges fishermen to avoid going out to sea

Cyclone

Cyclone Biparjoy: How is Gujarat preparing? What’s in store for Mumbai?

In the video, the Indian Coast Guard personnel can be seen boarding a chopper amid low visibility and strong winds.

Watch the viral clip:

It is expected that Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan’s Karachi on Thursday. Today, evacuations in villages near the Gujarat coast will continue.

In order to discuss the situation and preparations for the coming Cyclone Biparjoy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday.

Also Read: PM Modi holds review meeting, extremely severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat coast on 15 June

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster,” the Gujarat CM said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 13, 2023 13:34:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Will Cyclone Biparjoy bring heavy rain to Mumbai? What we know so far
India

Will Cyclone Biparjoy bring heavy rain to Mumbai? What we know so far

A cyclonic storm named Biparjoy is evolving over the Southeast Arabian Sea, posing a risk of a low-pressure area in the region. While the trajectory of the storm is still unknown, experts say that it will influence the advance of the monsoon, which is delayed in the country

Biparjoy likely to hit Gujarat coast on 15 June as 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm': IMD
India

Biparjoy likely to hit Gujarat coast on 15 June as 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm': IMD

The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations in the region till 15 June and has asked fishermen to not venture into central Arabian sea. The exact place where it will make landfall will become clearer in coming days

Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi holds review meeting, extremely severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat coast on 15 June
India

Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi holds review meeting, extremely severe cyclonic storm likely to hit Gujarat coast on 15 June

Adequate numbers of teams and assets of the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the Gujarat government in their preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts