As Gujarat gears up for Cyclone Biparjoy, Maharashtra’s Mumbai is already feeling the storm’s effects. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Biparjoy turned into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm on Sunday (11 June) and is likely to make landfall between Kutch in Gujarat and Pakistan’s Karachi on 15 June.

The cyclone is expected to advance northward till the 14 June morning, “then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15 June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph,” the IMD said in its bulletin today (12 June).

The cyclone has changed path and is expected to be heading towards the northern Gujarat coast instead of the previously predicted Pakistan coastline, noted Indian Express.

How has Gujarat been preparing for Cyclone Biparjoy? How has the storm impacted Maharashtra? Let’s take a closer look.

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, along with Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, are being stationed along the coastal areas in Gujarat, reported PTI.

On Saturday, an NDRF team was deployed at a beach near Jarod village in Vadodara.

“Teams have been deployed to ensure that no casualties are reported. All the villages along the coastline have been put on alert, and nearby beaches and temples have been shut. The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall between Mandvi Beach and Karachi Beach,” Kutch collector Amit Arora told PTI.

The authorities have also started evacuation from the vulnerable areas. “We started evacuating people living in huts and kutcha houses… Till Sunday evening, approximately 1,100 people have been evacuated,” Ashok Sharma, District Collector of Devbhumi Dwarka, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The government will also set up temporary shelters in the six coastal districts of Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi and Kutch.

As per Indian Express, 18 buildings in the Morbi district have been converted into cyclone shelters to accommodate 3,500 people.

Popular sea beaches like Tithal Beach in Valsad, Chowpaty in Porbandar, Shivrajpur near Dwarka, and Mandvi in Kutch district have also been closed to tourists.

The IMD has urged fishers to return from the sea and suspend all fishing operations till 15 June.

#WATCH | Navsari, Gujarat: Effect of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ seen as strong winds & high tides hit Gujarat coast. pic.twitter.com/4QOIh5kZMz — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

According to News18, senior Gujarat Cabinet ministers have been deputed to oversee advance planning and disaster management. They will also provide guidance and support to the authorities in these coastal districts.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operation Center on Sunday to assess the preparedness of coastal districts. He also held a video conference with all the officials of the areas that are likely to be affected.

Due to the cyclone, the state government has delayed its annual ceremonial school enrolment drive ‘Shala Praveshotsav’ in Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi and Kutch, as per an Indian Express report.

Impact on Gujarat

The cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea is likely to cause some damage to thatched and pucca houses, standing crops, plantations, and orchards, as well as uproot power and communication poles, according to the IMD.

Railways, powerlines and signalling systems in the northern and western coastal districts of Gujarat could also be affected.

The cyclone is predicted to bring rains in Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi districts.

“The intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat on 15 June,” India’s weather agency said in its bulletin today.

Sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain “rough to very rough” till 14 June, and “high to phenomenal” on 15 June, the IMD added.

Yellow alert for Mumbai

As per The Times of India (TOI), the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring cities Thane and Palghar for Monday, predicting gusty winds at isolated places.

Mumbai witnessed strong winds over the weekend with several flights getting delayed or cancelled due to “inclement weather”.

Many passengers had to wait for hours on Sunday night as Mumbai airport plunged into “chaos”.

Utter chaos @AkasaAir at Mumbai Airport. Flight to Bangalore is twice delayed and gate changed FIVE times. Making people look jokers and run around the airport with luggage! Beyond ridiculous! Such shame! 8.15 new take off time and boarding yet to begin! Ppl furious now! pic.twitter.com/C4KolqJPRo — Boris D’Souza (@boris_dsouza) June 11, 2023

“Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions,” Air India wrote in a tweet.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused… — Air India (@airindia) June 11, 2023

Responding to a Twitter user about flight delays at Mumbai airport, Indigo said: “The agony as flight delays are equally troublesome for us. It is only under extremely uncontrollable situations we’re compelled to make such changes in the schedule. We look forward to your kind understanding”.

Strong winds in Mumbai also impacted the air quality and visibility due to dust particles, reported Hindustan Times.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tidal waves witnessed in Mumbai as cyclone #Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. (visuals from Gateway of India) pic.twitter.com/UrnR0sahtE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

The financial capital of India is also seeing high tidal waves due to the cyclone.

According to the IMD, the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur are forecasted to report thunderstorms with lightning and “light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph” at isolated places during the next three-four days.

Light to moderate rain is also likely on the cards in parts of Mumbai till 15 June.

