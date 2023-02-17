Who is Sapna Gill, arrested for getting into a brawl with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw?

Fans taking pictures with famous people is nothing new, but for some, it may turn into a nightmare.

In a recent incident that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday, an argument over selfies suddenly escalated into a fight, leading to a car chase for cricketer Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai, reported News18.

Following an argument with two fans over the batsman’s refusal to take selfies, Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car was smashed with a baseball bat outside a luxury hotel in Santacruz.

The two fans were identified as Sana aka Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur, who were later asked to leave the hotel premises by the manager.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where Gill can be seen manhandling the Mumbai cricket team skipper.

Who is Sapna Gill?

A social media influencer and Bhojpuri actor, Sapna Gill has appeared in films including Mera Watan, Nirhua Chalal London, and Kashi Amarnath, reported News18.

Gill currently resides in Mumbai but hails from Chandigarh.

An influencer with almost 220k Instagram followers, Gill is renowned for sharing videos on fashion, lifestyle and dancing clips.

She is present on several other social networking sites such as the video-sharing app Josh, the multi-media instant messaging app Snapchat, and the well-known video-content site YouTube.

What was the brawl about?

According to Hindustan Times, Gill was called to the police station on Thursday afternoon for questioning and was taken into custody after preliminary investigations that revealed her alleged involvement in the crime.

Contrary to the claims by the cricketer, Gill’s advocate has claimed that his client was merely trying to take a selfie with Shaw as a fan, however, the cricketer was allegedly intoxicated and he misbehaved with her.

He added that the social media influencer was hit with a wooden bat by Shaw in a “misuse of power and position.”

Notably, the police also stated that at the time of the incident, both Gill and Thakur were drunk.

Shaw’s friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav, who owns a café, filed a complaint. According to the report, he has resided with Shaw for the past three years.

As per the complaint, the brawl began at a luxury hotel near the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday after two fans – Gill and Thakur – approached the cricketer for selfies.

The cricketer first gave them permission to do so. Nonetheless, they insisted on taking additional selfies with him, which Shaw rejected.

Following that, Gill and Thakur began behaving inappropriately and fighting with the cricketer. Both of them (Gill and Thakur), according to the allegation, was drunk.

On witnessing this, the hotel manager interfered and told the duo to leave the area.

After having dinner, when Shaw and Yadav were leaving, they noticed Thakur clutching a baseball bat.

The accused used the baseball bat to smash the car’s windscreen after they had seated in it. Gill manhandled Shaw as well.

The cricketer was moved to another car because Yadav and the others thought there would be a further trouble, and they drove his car to Oshiwara.

Yadav observed a white car and three motorbikes chasing their vehicle. His car was attacked around 4 am on Link Road when it made a U-turn next to a gas station.

One of them, Thakur, used the baseball bat to smash the car’s rear windscreen. The six motorcycle riders, along with Gill and Thakur in the car, abused Yadav and those who were with him. Yadav then drove the vehicle to the police station in Oshiwara.

According to NDTV, the eight suspects went along with them. According to the police source, Gill got into an argument with Yadav and demanded Rs 50,000 to settle things or else she would file a false police complaint against them.

Yadav then filed a complaint against the accused.

Case registered

As per the report, based on Yadav’s complaint, the Oshiwara police has registered a case against the eight accused under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

