Prithvi Shaw was allegedly attacked by 'fans' in Mumbai after he denied selfies. The fight led to a baseball attack on Prithvi Shaw, claimed reports.
India cricketer Prithvi Shaw finds himself embroiled in a fresh controversy after it was reported that the opener was attacked by fans. In multiple videos that are going viral on social media platforms, Shaw can be seen being involved in a heated argument with a female. As per reports, Shaw was attacked by ‘fans’ in Oshiwara, Mumbai, in the early hours of Wednesday after refusing to take selfies with two people.
The news agency ANI has reported that Oshiwara police have registered a case against eight persons after the attack.
Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selife for the second time with two people: Mumbai Police,” ANI said.
Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selife for the second time with two people: Mumbai Police
As per NDTV, the miscreants chased the car, in which Shaw was travelling, after being denied selfies, broke the windshield of the car and also demanded Rs 50,000, threatening to file a fake case. The fight between ‘fans’ and Shaw also involved the use of a baseball bat.
Those named in the complaint have been identified as Shobhit Thakur and Sana or Sapna Gill. They have dismissed the charges against them, accusing the cricketer of harassing them first.
The lawyer for Sapna Gill, Ali Kashif Khan has claimed that Prithvi Shaw assaulted the female.
