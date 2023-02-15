India opener Prithvi Shaw took his fans by surprise after sharing a Valentine’s Day post on Tuesday, 14 February. The post by the India cricketer showed him posing for a selfie with his rumoured girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa, further calling her his ‘Wifey’ in the Instagram Story.

Not longer after, though, the cricketer denied posting anything as such on social media. On Tuesday, Shaw took to his Instagram Story again and shared a note denying posting anything of the nature.

He also claimed that the photo has been edited further urging his fans to not get misguided by the tags and messages. “Someone editing my pics and showing stuff that I haven’t put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msgs thx,” he wrote.

This came after another photo of his IG story went viral on social media. The photo showed Shaw and Tapadiaa together with a caption that read, “Happy valentines my wifey @nidhhitapadiaa.”

Prithvi Shaw has so far been mum about his love life and never officially confirmed anything. Tapadia, on the other hand, often shares pictures with mentions of the India cricketer. Shaw also commented on a few of them. Recently, she shared a picture of herself from her Gulmarg trip where she seemingly went for a vacation with Shaw. She also credited him for the photo.

After a long break, Shaw made his return to the Indian team in the T20Is series with New Zealand. While he was added to the T20I squad, the star opener failed to make it to the playing XI as the team had already picked Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

