A photo of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw with rumoured girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa went viral on Valentine's Day.
India opener Prithvi Shaw took his fans by surprise after sharing a Valentine’s Day post on Tuesday, 14 February. The post by the India cricketer showed him posing for a selfie with his rumoured girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa, further calling her his ‘Wifey’ in the Instagram Story.
Not longer after, though, the cricketer denied posting anything as such on social media. On Tuesday, Shaw took to his Instagram Story again and shared a note denying posting anything of the nature.
He also claimed that the photo has been edited further urging his fans to not get misguided by the tags and messages. “Someone editing my pics and showing stuff that I haven’t put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msgs thx,” he wrote.
This came after another photo of his IG story went viral on social media. The photo showed Shaw and Tapadiaa together with a caption that read, “Happy valentines my wifey @nidhhitapadiaa.”
Lord Prithvi Shaw 😎👀
Happy Valentine’s Day ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/OWUPhOcS40
— Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) February 13, 2023
Prithvi Shaw has so far been mum about his love life and never officially confirmed anything. Tapadia, on the other hand, often shares pictures with mentions of the India cricketer. Shaw also commented on a few of them. Recently, she shared a picture of herself from her Gulmarg trip where she seemingly went for a vacation with Shaw. She also credited him for the photo.
View this post on Instagram
After a long break, Shaw made his return to the Indian team in the T20Is series with New Zealand. While he was added to the T20I squad, the star opener failed to make it to the playing XI as the team had already picked Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The image of the soulmate has been around for a long time, yet our world has changed a great deal and so have our expectations of one another. The problem may not be with the idea of the soulmate, but with demanding too much from others
Whether you're in the mood for listening to romance series or watching a dramatic tale of love, this list has you covered.
On 14 February 2019, one of the deadliest terror attacks on the Indian security forces, referred to as Pulwama Attack, shook the country. As a consequence of the tragic event, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were martyred