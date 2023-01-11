Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Prithvi Shaw slams maiden triple hundred in Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Assam

Prithvi Shaw scored his maiden First-Class triple hundred on Wednesday against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match at Guwahati.

File Image. Prithvi Shaw scored his maiden triple ton in First-Class against Assam. Image: BCCI Domestic

Prithvi Shaw slammed his maiden First-Class triple hundred on Wednesday against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The hard-hitting India opener, who has been out of the national side for quite some time, continued from his overnight score of 240 and completed his maiden triple century on Day 2 of the Mumbai vs Assam match.

Shaw has now become the eighth Mumbai batter to reach the three-figure landmark. The 23-year-old’s previous best score was 202. He has also become the first player to score a triple ton in Ranji, a double century in the Vijay Hazare trophy and a century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The triple hundred will further strengthen the former India U-19 captain’s case for a comeback to Team India. Shaw last played for India in a T20I in July 2021 against Sri Lanka which was also his international debut in the format. And despite his recent good form in domestic cricket, the opener has not found a place in any of the Team India squads.

Nonetheless, Shaw earned a lot of praise on Twitter after scoring the triple hundred.

 

Meanwhile, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane have also completed his century. Both batters are not out as Mumbai look to pile up a mammoth score having already crossed the 500-run mark.

Updated Date: January 11, 2023 11:07:21 IST

