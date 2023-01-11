Prithvi Shaw scored his maiden First-Class triple hundred on Wednesday against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match at Guwahati.
Prithvi Shaw slammed his maiden First-Class triple hundred on Wednesday against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The hard-hitting India opener, who has been out of the national side for quite some time, continued from his overnight score of 240 and completed his maiden triple century on Day 2 of the Mumbai vs Assam match.
Shaw has now become the eighth Mumbai batter to reach the three-figure landmark. The 23-year-old’s previous best score was 202. He has also become the first player to score a triple ton in Ranji, a double century in the Vijay Hazare trophy and a century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Prithvi Shaw becomes the first player to score
✔️ Triple century in Ranji Trophy
✔️ Double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy
✔️ Century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 11, 2023
The triple hundred will further strengthen the former India U-19 captain’s case for a comeback to Team India. Shaw last played for India in a T20I in July 2021 against Sri Lanka which was also his international debut in the format. And despite his recent good form in domestic cricket, the opener has not found a place in any of the Team India squads.
Nonetheless, Shaw earned a lot of praise on Twitter after scoring the triple hundred.
Prithvi Shaw completed hundred from 107 balls.
Prithvi Shaw completed double hundred from 235 balls.
Prithvi Shaw completed triple hundred from 326 balls.
What a player, the main man.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2023
Little boy is on a rampage. Hope it becomes part of the muscle memory exactly what a learned person had said in a show. @PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/YJFciW8WK9
— Tuhin Mishra (@tuhinmishra75) January 11, 2023
Prithvi Shaw 👏🏻 300. Well played young man #CricketTwitter #RanjiTrophy
— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) January 11, 2023
Prithvi Shaw has made a huge statement by scoring his maiden triple hundred in first class cricket ahead of test series against Australia starting next month. #PrithviShaw #RanjiTrophy
— Debasis Sen (@debasissen) January 11, 2023
Woah, Prithvi Shaw triple ton.
But, but…he isn’t good enough. In any format.
Triple ton in team score of 490-odd
FC average of 47
List A avg/SR of 52.5/123.3
T20 SR of 151.
But not good, yeah right. #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/2XSoCjcs9M
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 11, 2023
Meanwhile, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane have also completed his century. Both batters are not out as Mumbai look to pile up a mammoth score having already crossed the 500-run mark.
