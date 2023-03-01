What were people of ‘Kailasa’, the self-proclaimed country of Nithyananda, doing at UN meet?

In a surprising turn of events, representatives of a fictional ‘country’ showed up at a United Nations meeting.

The fictional country in question is the “United States of Kailasa,” which is founded by fugitive self-styled ‘godman’ Nithyananda, who is accused of sexual abuse in India.

The USK representatives at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva on 24 February demanded protection for the “Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH),” claiming that he is being “persecuted,” reported Moneycontrol.

The 19th CESR meeting was represented by a woman named Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who claims to be the “Permanent Ambassador to the UN from the United States of Kailasa.”

Sharing the picture on Twitter of Vijayapriya dressed in a sari and wearing a turban and jewellery, Nithyananda wrote, “USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability….. Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva.”

What was the UN CESCR event?

According to the news agency IANS, the two USK representatives spoke during the time allotted for questions during a “General Discussion on General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development” event.

CESCR is a “body of 18 independent experts that monitors the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by its State parties.”

It was established on 29 May 1985, seeking to “develop a constructive dialogue with State parties, determine whether the Covenant’s norms are being applied, and assess how the implementation and enforcement of the Covenant could be improved.”

The CESCR is “presently in the process of drafting a General Comment on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development,” according to the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The website says the discussion was held last week in Geneva as the “final phase” in the Committee’s process of interacting with key stakeholders before creating a first draft of the General Comment following multiple consultations undertaken since 2020.

What remarks did the USK officials make?

Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the USK representative said when it was her turn to speak at the meet, “Kailasa is the first sovereign state for Hindus, established by the supreme pontiff of Hinduism, Nithyanand Paramashivam, who is reviving the enlightened Hindu civilisation and its 10,000 indigenous traditions of Hinduism, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes for which the supreme pontiff of Hinduism is the leader as well.”

The video is also shared on the United Nations website.

According to IANS, the representative claimed, “Kailasa has been implementing the ancient Hindu policies and indigenous solutions that are in alignment with the time-tested Hindu principles for sustainable development”.

She spoke about Nithayananda’s “intense persecution and human rights violation for reviving the indigenous traditions and lifestyle and lifestyle of Hinduism”.

“And he was even banned from preaching and exiled from his birth country,” she said and also asked the panel what can be done to help him, according to IANS.

Ian Kumar, a second representative, questioned one of the panel’s experts about “local legislation that might significantly stifle indigenous groups who want to authentically practice their cultural agricultural traditions.”

According to the report, none of the panellists answered their queries or made any comments.

What is Kailasa?

Located off the coast of Ecuador, Kailasa is believed to have its own constitution, economic system, passport, flag, emblem, and bank, the “Reserve Bank of Kailasa,” according to Economic Times.

Nithyananda has also announced flights to his country in December 2020.

Notably, the USK is not one of the 193 nations that the UN recognises.

As per the Kailasa website, the fictional nation is “the greatest Hindu nation” on Earth. It is a “nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus who lost the right to practise Hinduism authentically in their own countries.”

Who is Nithyananda Paramashivam?

Nithyananda is charged with numerous offences under the Indian Penal Code, including rape, torture, kidnapping, and unlawful confinement of children.

French officials are also investigating him for an alleged $400 000 fraud. Nithyananda fled India in 2019.

In January 2020, Interpol even issued a blue-corner notice asking for details regarding the controversial self-styled godman.

Notably, in order to obtain further information from its member nations regarding a person’s identity, whereabouts, or activities in connection with a crime, the international police cooperation organisation issues a blue-corner notice.

