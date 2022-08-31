Shine Bright like a Diamond: How Princess Diana's legacy lives on through her jewellery

Britain's Princess Diana was adored by fashionistas across the world for her sense of style. After her tragic demise in 1997, her legacy continues to live on through her sons William and Harry and their wives the Kate and Meghan as they have inherited stunning pieces from her expansive jewellery

She got down from the car, wearing a graceful dress, adorned with stunning jewellery and carrying a big smile on her face. That’s Princess Diana for you.

The former Princess of Wales was known for her phenomenal jewellery collection, one that caught everybody’s attention.

Following her tragic death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, some of her pieces of jewellery like necklaces, earrings and bracelets were set aside for her future daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Her sons, William and Harry inherited three-quarters of her £21 million estate.

According to a report by The US Sun, in a letter she wished to leave her jewellery to her sons’ future wives. The letter read, “I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewellery to your discretion.”

As the world remembers Princess Diana on her 25th death anniversary, we take a look at what happened to her famous jewellery collection after her demise.

Engagement ring

Princess Diana’s engagement ring was made of a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds and an 18-carat white gold band.

The ring was originally inherited by Prince Harry after the princess’ death. According to a report by OK!, the prince later handed it over to his older brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William used the same ring to propose to Kate Middleton 2010.

The Swan Lake set

Princess Diana wore the Swan Lake set — that included a diamond necklace and earrings – during one of her last public appearances, in a performance of the Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

She actually got to wear only the necklace since the earrings were still being created and weren’t finished until her death in 1997.

The necklace contained 178 diamonds and five pearls. It was made by the then Crown jeweller Garrard.

After her death, the set was sold at an auction for a whopping £9.6 million.

Aquamarine ‘cocktail’ ring

Princess Diana wore her 13-carat aquamarine ring during a trip to Australia in 1996.

The ring is a part of a set, which also includes a matching bracelet, featuring a larger emerald-cut between six rows of pearls.

Prince Harry gifted the ring to his wife Meghan Markle and she was seen wearing it on the evening of the reception of the couple’s wedding in 2018.

The Spencer tiara

Diana wore the elaborate garland tiara on several occasions including her wedding day and even after that.

The tiara has been a family heirloom for more than a century and currently belongs to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer.

The princess wore the tiara on a state dinner on royal overseas tours.

The piece of jewellery is valued at £200,000.

The tiara hasn’t been worn by anyone since Diana’s death.

Her brother recently loaned it to Sotheby’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – the first time since the piece was exhibited in 1960s.

The sapphire choker

Diana’s sapphire choker was part of Queen Mary’s collection. It was originally a brooch given to her by the Queen Mother, which she later turned into a choker.

The princess loved this piece of jewellery and wore it both as a necklace and a headband.

According to a report by Marie Claire, this choker was perhaps the most famous necklace. She wore it even after her divorce with Prince Charles.

After her death, the choker was returned to Elizabeth II.

