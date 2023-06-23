Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States is almost coming to an end, he flies off from Washington, DC to Egypt on 24 June, and one can describe it as nothing short of a success.

The prime minister has been wowing the American polity and media alike and along the way deepening India’s ties with the country. PM Modi has shown the world how he is being progressively embraced by the White House – now more than ever.

Modi’s visit also goes beyond mere optics. During his visit, major deals in the defence, space and technology sectors have been announced, which will only boost India’s status on the world map.

But what’s in store for Prime Minister Modi on Day 3 of his visit? Want to know his packed schedule? Here’s what we know.

Hi-tech handshake event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his final day of his state visit by attending the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House. The event is scheduled to take place between 8 pm and 9 pm (IST) at the White House.

While details about the event aren’t specific, one can assume that it would focus on boosting technological ties between the two nations. Technology has been a big sector that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden have focused on during their bilateral meet on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi has invited American chip maker Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India as the country provides competitive advantages in various parts of the product’s supply chain. He also invited Applied Materials to India for development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities.

Modi also invited General Electric to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India.

Experts say that once India and US firm up ties in the tech sector, it would also be a perfect counter to China.

Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson had earlier also said, “This is India’s time to drive incredible growth, and we are very much looking forward to working with the prime minister and everyone in India to achieve tremendous success together. Many companies around the world see the trust and tremendous talent that is in India. I deeply believe this is India’s time to shine.”

A State Luncheon

Following his White House event, Prime Modi will attend a State Department luncheon with US vice president Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Earlier during his historic address to the US Congress – he’s only the third leader to give a speech to the American legislature twice – PM Modi gave a shout out to Vice President Kamala Harris while hailing the significant presence of individuals in the United States who have ancestral ties to India.

Speaking amid thunderous applause, Modi said: “There are millions in the US who have roots in India and some of them sit in this chamber,” pointing to the achievement of Kamala Harris.

“I am told that Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House. I hope it grows and brings the full diversity of Indian cuisine here,” PM Modi added.

Modi also tweeted his thanks to Harris, writing: “Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century.”

Thank you, @VP @KamalaHarris. Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors. https://t.co/BLcYI0Zh1c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

USISPF event at Kennedy Centre

Following his luncheon and a meeting with CEOs of different organisations, including FedEx, MasterCard, and Adobe, Prime Minister Modi will address the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) at the Kennedy Center.

It is with immense pleasure that we host His Excellency Narendra Modi, as he is set to captivate us with his remarkable address. Join us in cherishing this historic event that will undoubtedly strengthen the ties between our nations! #WeThePeople #PMModiInDC #ModiInUS… pic.twitter.com/LBkZ5yLgUc — US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (@USISPForum) June 22, 2023

The USISPF is a non-profit organisation established in 2017. Its objective is to strengthen the USA-India bilateral and strategic partnership.

Address to Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Modi will conclude his historic US state visit with a diaspora event at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. The event is scheduled for two hours from 7 pm to 9 pm (local time) with the theme “India’s growth story”.

The event has been organised by the US India Community Foundation. Speaking about the event earlier, Bharat Barai, a senior member of the Indian American community and one of the organisers of the event said that it was completely crowd-funded and no big business or corporate entity donated for the address. “PM Modi is our leader, he represents India. It is an honour for us to organise an event for the Indian American community,” he was quoted as saying.

African-American singer and actor Mary Millben will perform at the diaspora event, which will see only 1,000 people in attendance.

Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora will be at a relatively modest gathering in Washington, DC because of his tight schedule, dashing the hopes of community leaders who had hoped to organise a gala event, news agency PTI reported.

Prior to this, PM Modi had addressed the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden in New York city during his 2014 visit. “It was only in May that it was conveyed to us that we would be able to get only two hours for an event with Modi. Since 23 June is a Friday, most of the bigger places were already booked, but we managed to get the Ronald Reagan Building, which is close to the White House,” Barai added.

From US, Modi will depart for Egypt where he will meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The PM will also visit the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community as well as the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay tributes to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for Egypt during World War 1.

With inputs from agencies

