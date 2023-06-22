How PM Modi's visit to the US is sparking a wave of investments
The CEOs of prominent companies such as Apple, FedEx and Marriott have been invited to the state dinner organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. High on the agenda will be encouraging more American companies to consider investing in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks the beginning of an important diplomatic journey through his first official state visit to the US. Stepping on the American soil, he led the ninth International Yoga Day celebrations and addressed an event hosted by US first lady Jill Biden at the National Science Foundation (NSF) in Washington.
He also engaged with a diverse array of influential people, among the most notable names include Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, his meetings didn’t end here. Some reports suggest that CEOs of prominent companies such as Apple, FedEx and Marriott are invited to the state dinner organised by President Joe Biden at the White House.
With this, India is gaining the attention of global corporations as they seek new sources of labour and revenue in the midst of the US’ efforts to find an alternative to China. It also signals that Indian prime minster is really driven to improve the business environment and India is open for business.
Related Articles
High on the agenda will be removing regulatory constraints to doing business, particularly in the tech space, encouraging more American companies to consider investing in India.
Also Read: Modi US visit: What the PM discussed with ’24 thought leaders’
The United States is the third largest source of foreign investment for India, with over $60 billion (Rs 4.91 lakh crore) invested between 2000 and 2023, according to official data.
Following are some recent investment announcements, mostly by US companies:
Tesla
Elon Musk said Modi was pushing the electric-car maker to make a “significant investment” in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon.
Micron Technology
India’s Cabinet approved the chipmaker’s $2.7 billion (Rs 22,121,100 crore) plan for a new semiconductor testing and packaging unit, a senior government source said, ahead of Modi’s state visit to the United States.
Also Read: How Narendra Modi’s visit to US marks India’s self-discovery after 75 years
Boeing
The aircraft-maker plans to invest about $24 million (Rs 196 crore) in India to set up a logistics centre for airplane parts. The announcement preceded the company bagging an order for 220 jets from Air India.
Amazon
Amazon Web Services said it planned to invest $13 billion (Rs 1.06 lakh crore) in India by 2030 to build its cloud infrastructure and create thousands of jobs.
Apple
The US tech giant opened its stores in Mumbai and Delhi in April. It has been trying to make India a bigger manufacturing base and has started manufacturing several products there through contract electronics makers Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp.
During his visit to India in April, CEO Tim Cook said Apple was “committed to growing and investing across the country.”
Foxconn
The Taiwanese contract manufacturer plans to invest $500 million (Rs 4,096 crore) to set up manufacturing plants in the south Indian state of Telangana and almost $968 million (Rs 7,930 crore) in neighbouring Karnataka. The investments are expected to create more than 70,000 jobs, Indian officials have said.
Also Read: How PM’s state visit to the US will be beneficial to India
The Apple supplier also plans to build a factory in India to manufacture AirPods, Apple’s wireless earphones.
Cisco Systems
The US networking equipment maker will begin manufacturing from India as it looks to diversify its global supply chain. It has set a target of $1 billion (Rs 8,193,000 crore) in production and exports from India over the next few years.
Walmart
The retail giant’s CEO met Modi during his India visit last month and reiterated that the company planned exports from India worth $10 billion (Rs 81,930,000 crore) a year by 2027.
With inputs from Reuters
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'From vote bank to report card politics': BJP chief Nadda lauds PM Modi for changing culture of politics
"...from 'Parivaarvad', PM Modi brought in a culture where a person from a humble background can become PM, party chief, state chief and CM. From vote bank politics we have come to report card politics...," said BJP National President JP Nadda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate first-ever National Training Conclave in Delhi today
The National Training Conclave is being hosted by Capacity Building Commission to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants nationwide
Modi in US: How PM's state visit to the US will be beneficial to India
PM Modi has embarked on his maiden state visit to the United States. His four-day trip is a key milestone to strengthen ties between the two countries. There are several big announcements that are likely to be made in the defence as well as trade sectors when the PM meets President Biden