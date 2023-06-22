Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand welcome as he arrived at the White House to take part in bilateral talks with United States president Joe Biden on 22 June. Biden hosted Modi at a “colorful” White House South Lawn arrival ceremony which saw the presence of around 7,000 people, reported Reuters.

The two leaders also addressed the crowd before heading inside for their meeting at the Oval Office. Later, Modi is also slated to address a joint session of the US Congress and attend a White House state dinner hosted by the US president and First Lady Jill Biden.

How was the Indian prime minister welcomed and what did the two leaders say? Let’s take a closer look.

Warm greetings, gun salute and more

As Modi arrived at the White House, he was treated with a Guard of Honour and a 19-gun salute. The national anthems of both nations were also played as a ceremonial gesture.

According to The Guardian, the two leaders greeted each other “warmly” before giving short speeches.

The opening ceremony also witnessed performances by violinist Vibha Janakiraman and South Asian a cappella group Penn Masala on renditions of songs by American pop band Maroon 5 and from the movies of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, reported Reuters.

As per Associated Press (AP), several members of the Indian diaspora present on the South Lawn greeted him with chants of “Modi! Modi Modi.”

Biden welcomes PM Modi

Addressing the crowd from a red-carpeted stage, Biden proclaimed India and US ties will become “one of the most defining relationships of the 21st Century”.

“I’ve long believed the relationship between the United States and India… will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st Century.

“Since I’ve become president, we’ve continued to build a relationship built on mutual trust, candor and respect,” AP quoted the US president as saying.

“Two proud nations bond by the three words — We The People,” he added.

Further, Biden said the US and India are collaborating on expanding healthcare, climate change, and issues owing to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, reported PTI. “India-US are in the process to eradicate poverty, addressing climate change, extending healthcare and ensuring food security… All this matters for America, for India and for the world. So much is changing technologically, socially, and politically. The decision we make today are going to impact the future”.

A welcome reflective of the depth of 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 friendship. PM @narendramodi received with State honours as he arrived at the @WhiteHouse. Warmly greeted by @POTUS @JoeBiden & @FLOTUS @DrBiden. Wide-ranging discussions between the two leaders lie ahead as 🇮🇳&🇺🇸 embark upon… pic.twitter.com/xEQTy90pST — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2023

As per AFP, Biden called religious freedom a “core principle” for India and the US. “Equity under the law, freedom of expression, religious pluralism and diversity of our people – these core principles have endured and evolve. Even as they have faced challenges throughout each of our nations’ histories, and will fuel our strength, depth and future.”

“The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the US work and lead together, and we are,” Biden said at the ceremonial welcome to Modi, as per Reuters.

‘Honour for 1.4 billion Indians’

Speaking to the crowd after his formal welcoming ceremony, Modi called it “an honour for 1.4 billion Indians.”

“This grand welcome ceremony at the White House today is an honour and pride for the 1.4 billion people of India. This is also an honour for more than four million people of Indian origin living in the US. For this honor, I express my heartfelt gratitude,” Reuters quoted the Indian prime minister as saying.

Hailing the Indian diaspora, Modi said: “People of the Indian community are enhancing India’s glory in the US through their hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship. I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for giving this honour to them”.

#WATCH | People of the Indian community are enhancing India’s glory in the US through their hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship. I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for giving this honour to them: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/WAbx3mf3vJ — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

PM Modi said the relationship between India and the US will boost the “strength” of the entire globe.

“In the post-COVID era, the world order is taking a new shape. Our friendship will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world,” he said, according to PTI.

Modi said India and US are committed to working together for global good and peace, stability and prosperity.

“The ties between India and the US are based on democratic values. The constitution of both countries begins with the words ‘We the people’. Both nations feel pride in our diversity.”

“Both of us believe in the fundamental principle of ‘in the interest of all,’ ‘for the welfare of all'”, Modi was quoted as saying by AFP.

Referring to the bilateral talks, Modi said: “President Biden and I will discuss India-US relations in some time. I am confident that our talks will be positive and useful as always”.

For his second address to the US Congress, the Indian leader said he is “deeply grateful”.

Modi and Biden will also be taking questions from reporters at the White House.

This is PM Modi’s first state visit to the US which is expected to result in the two countries announcing a series of agreements on semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space cooperation and defence. American company General Electric has already said earlier today that it has signed an agreement with India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

With inputs from agencies

