PM Modi’s US state dinner: From Ambanis to Tim Cook, look who turned up for the black-tie event

After the bilaterals, the press conference and the US Congress speech, came the moment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sit back and enjoy a bit at the state dinner being held in his honour at the White House.

It was a star-studded event, hosted by US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, which saw a huge turnout, including six billionaires. According to reports, at least 400 people from all walks of life – business, fashion, entertainment – attended the state dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The lavish black-tie event took place in a tent on the South Lawn overlooking the Washington Monument and the White House. The event also saw a more laidback PM Modi sharing jokes and chuckles with President Biden and people in the audience.

At the beginning of the dinner, Biden jokingly welcomed the evening’s nearly 400 guests to “Prime Minister Modi’s Washington home,” at the White House. He further added, “I’ve been doing this a long time, but don’t ever remember anybody getting a warmer welcome than this man right here.”

Interestingly, both leaders are teetotallers and Biden recounted his grandfather’s advice on raising a toast without alcohol. Biden said his grandfather, Ambrose Finnegan, used to say “If you give a toast and you don’t have any alcohol in the glass, you must do it with your left hand. You all think I’m kidding. I’m not.”

Here’s a look at who attended the big-ticket event, which has a long, distinguished history, and also other interesting titbits that came out from the dinner.

Look who turned up!

Among the 400-odd guests at the event were India’s Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Anand Mahindra, corporate leader Indra Nooyi and the CEOs of Microsoft and Adobe – Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen – also attended the event.

Prior to the event, Google’s Pichai said he was looking forward to the dinner as it was “an exciting time for US-India relations.”

“I think we have two countries which have a lot of shared foundations, large democratic systems and values,” Pichai said earlier in an interview. He cited technology as one area of mutual interest between the nations. “So I think it’s an exciting opportunity. I’m glad there is a lot of investment in a bilateral relationship.”

From the Indian contingent, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the dinner along with US diplomats and members of the Biden administration. Recently-selected US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti was also present for the event.

Several members of Biden’s family, including his son Hunter, who pled guilty to two tax misdemeanours and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge, were also present at the dinner.

Hunter Biden has been on hand for various White House events since his father took office, including attending the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron last year. He attended Thursday’s dinner with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, as well as sister Ashley Biden, daughter Naomi Biden Neal and her husband Peter Neal, and his uncle, James Biden.

Other notable names at the event were Huma Abedin, human rights activist Martin Luther King III, tennis legend Billie Jean King, filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and entrepreneur Frank Islam.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Shyamalan powered past reporters as he arrived, declaring it “lovely” to be at the White House.

Indian Americans lawmakers Pramila Jayapal, Shri Thanedar, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera and Raja Krishnamoorthi also made it for the dinner.

Reacting to the crowds collected for the state dinner, PM Modi thanked President Biden and the First Lady Jill for hosting the event and raised a toast for his “wonderful” hosts. He added that the guests here “symbolise so much about the US-India relationship – our energy, our dynamism, and our potential”.

Interestingly, it was also a night of fashion, with First Lady Jill Biden looking chic in a custom-made emerald green Ralph Lauren design. Saris, some modern and including a Barbiecore hot pink one, and sequins were prominent among those attending the splashy, black-tie event.

What’s cooking!

Guests at the state dinner were treated to a mostly vegetarian affair, on account of PM Modi’s dietary options. The menu followed the pattern the Bidens have established in their previous two such black-tie affairs: using seasonal American ingredients while incorporating nods to the cuisine of the visiting country.

Saffron, rose and cardamom signature flavours of India – featured strongly on the menu. First Lady Jill Biden roped in prominent chef Nina Curtis to help curate the menu for the state dinner. Speaking ahead of the event, Curtis had said, “We have curated a menu that showcases the best of American cuisine seasoned with Indian elements and flavours. It allows guests from both countries to experience something of the other’s culture.”

Millet, which PM Modi has been popularising in recent times, also featured strongly on the menu; the opening course was marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad with compressed watermelon and a “tangy avocado sauce.

Instead of a filet or a roast, the main course was stuffed portobello mushrooms, “roasted to perfection” along with a creamy saffron-infused risotto.

On request, a Sumac-roasted sea bass was also offered for those who couldn’t steer clear of meat. To satiate the guests’ sweet tooth, there was a cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

And even though Modi and Biden didn’t drink, guests were served Patel Red Blend 2019 from a Napa Valley winery owned by Raj Patel, who came to the US from Gujarat. Raj Patel, the owner of Patel Wines, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is doing good work in India.

Entertainment is guaranteed

Besides the engaging conversations and jokes, entertainment at the dinner was provided by Joshua Bell, an American violinist and conductor, as well as Penn Masala, a South Asian a cappella group.

The group had also welcomed Modi to the White House earlier in the day with their rendition of Chhaiya Chhaiya from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dil Se.

#WATCH | Penn Masala’s rendition of the popular song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ enchants crowds gathered at the White House for PM Modi’s arrival pic.twitter.com/oc1VjOKDam — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

‘The President's Own’ United States Marine Band Chamber Orchestra, the United States’ oldest continuously playing professional music group, also performed at the event.

With inputs from agencies

