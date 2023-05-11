Pakistan: How Imran Khan’s arrest has led to a full-blown battle between the army and his supporters

The violence in Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan has snowballed into an unprecedented new crisis. Protests continue across the country for the third day as mobs go on a rampage damaging infrastructure, storming government and army properties, and setting buildings ablaze.

At least eight people have been killed and more than 100 were injured as the former Pakistan prime minister’s supporters show no sign of backing down. Thousands have been arrested.

While Khan, who was arrested on Tuesday, in the Al-Qadir Trust case will be in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for eight days, the crackdown on other leaders of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), continues.

The Pakistan Army, which signed off on Khan’s arrest, is now attempting to quell protests. The PTI leader was once the blue-eyed boy of the powerful military establishment but now the ties between Khan and the army have deteriorated and spiralled into a full-blown battle.

We take a look at how the protests continue to escalate and why the army finds itself in a spot.

Also read: The Fall of Imran Khan: What finally led to arrest of former Pakistani prime minister?





What’s the on-ground situation in Pakistan?

The protests have only intensified since Khan’s custody. Islamabad, Lahore, Punjab and several cities across the country have been marred with violence. Now the demonstrations have spread to other nations – like the United States and the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, the PTI leader’s supporters in Peshawar raided a building housing Radio Pakistan, damaging equipment and setting the property ablaze.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by the Islamabad police and moved to an undisclosed location, according to a report by the Pakistani daily Dawn.

اسلام آباد پولیس کی جانب سے وائس چیئرمین تحریک انصاف مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی کو گرفتار کر کے نامعلوم مقام پر منتقل کر دیا گیا ہے۔ #PakistanUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/R5cuLIc9UE — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 11, 2023

In Lahore, demonstrators attacked the residence of Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said. The PM has been critical of Khan and hand in gloves with the military in going after Khan.

According to police, over 500 miscreants from Khan’s party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles, reports news agency PTI. The police official said only the guards were present at the prime minister’s house when the miscreants attacked. They also set on fire a police post there.

Mobs went on a rampage in several cities and pelted stones at the police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters. In Peshwar, 12 police personnel were injured.

The protests started soon after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday, where in never-before-scenes angry Pakistanis gathered outside military garrisons across the country. They stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and entered the compound of the army commanders’ residence in Lahore.

The internet has been suspended and prohibitory orders against large gatherings were imposed in Islamabad but that has not stopped enranged supporters of Khan pouring into the streets.

The public anger against the military establishment is palpable. Such dissent against the army, which is the most powerful institution in the country, is rare in Pakistan.





How has the army reacted?

The Pakistan government has called in the army to help it deal with the unrest and has warned protesters against any more attacks on state installations.

On Wednesday, the interior ministry authorised the deployment of the army in Islamabad, the capital police said that Pakistan Army troops were reaching several locations in the city. It tweeted that the paramilitary Rangers and armed forces were at the scene to maintain public order.

The army has also been deployed in Lahore, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, report news agencies.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, has termed the events that unfolded on 9 May (Tuesday) as a “black chapter” in the country's history.

The statement said that the protests particularly targeted army property and installations and asserted that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Also read: How Imran Khan crossed a line with Pakistan’s military and was finally arrested

According to the military’s media wing, there was a wave of attacks witnessed on the army’s properties and installations along with anti-army slogans being chanted following Khan’s arrest. It criticised the protesters and termed their actions as an attempt to manipulate the country’s sentiments for their own limited and selfish objectives. The ISPR emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order and highlighted the need to respect the institutions of Pakistan, The Express Tribune reports.

The army has problems of its own, Several media reports also suggest the divide in the army over Khan. Many are also not ready to accept General Asim Munir as their chief. It’s clear that if Khan is back in power Munir would be shown the door.

What is the government saying?

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government formed by a coalition of parties called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) does not enjoy the same popularity as Khan. The cricketer-turned-politician’s fallout with the military was an opportunity for Sharif to get closer to the army brass.

Even after Khan’s ouster last year, he continued to enjoy the support of the masses. The PDM is worried that if elections are held it would be difficult to defeat the PTI leader.

The only way to keep him out is to ensure that he is convicted and disqualified from running. That explains the more than 120 cases registered against him for corruption, blasphemy, treason, and terrorism.

Now Sharif has warned that striction action would be taken against “state enemies” as he slammed the violent protesters.

“The miscreants will be dealt with iron hands. They will be punished according to the law,” the PM said in an address to the nation and urged PTI protesters to immediately stop “anti-state activities”.

“They attacked sensitive property as if they were enemies. I have never seen such heartbreaking scenes...We will not allow anyone to conspire. We will not let their nefarious agenda succeed,” he warned.

Also read: Violence, chaos, and more: How Imran Khan’s arrest has increased instability in Pakistan

Has the arrest backfired for the powers that be?

It was the military that brought Khan to power but the problem started when he clashed with the then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the change of guard at Pakistan’s spy Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The army had its way and slowly started distancing itself from Khan. But the PTI leader continued to attack the military in speeches and videos. Things went too far when he publicly named a top ISI officer Maj Gen Faisal Naseer of trying to kill him while addressing a rally in Lahore on Saturday. Khan was arrested three days later.

It is unlikely for a leader, who was backed by the influential Pakistan army, to hit back so hard. What is even more unexpected is seeing the common man damage military property.

When the army and the government decided to take on Khan, they did not expect a strong pushback. It now needs to tread carefully. It has created a crisis, which has further added to Pakistan’s instability.

With inputs from agencies

