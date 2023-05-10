Violence, chaos, and more: How Imran Khan’s arrest has increased instability in Pakistan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was reportedly handed over to the top anti-corruption agency, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for eight days in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after being dramatically arrested by the federal paramilitary Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court. Khan’s arrest on Tuesday (9 May) set off clashes between his supporters and police, with several regions witnessing violence in Pakistan.

Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called for nationwide protests to oppose the popular leader’s arrest.

Interestingly, Khan’s arrest came a day after Pakistan’s military openly lambasted the former prime minister for his repeated allegations against a senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) official. Khan has accused the officer of trying to have him assassinated.

Moreover, Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana corruption case today by a Pakistani court.

Let’s examine how Imran Khan’s arrest has brought more unrest in the country.

Mayhem in Pakistan

At least four people have died amid chaos in Pakistan over Khan’s arrest. As per Khan’s party PTI, two supporters were killed by law enforcement officers – one in Quetta and one in Peshawar.

Two more people died in a skirmish with police on Wednesday in Peshawar, according to Associated Press (AP).

The authorities said that 157 police officers were injured in clashes with the PTI chief’s supporters in the eastern Punjab province.

At least five police officers were seriously wounded in Islamabad, CBS News reported citing officials.

Angry protesters raided the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar, vandalised the equipment and set fire to it.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Khan’s party had called on supporters to “shut down Pakistan”.

Protesters in Karachi threw stones at police vehicles and set them ablaze. As per Geo News report, angry demonstrators also damaged a bus and street lights. The police responded by firing teargas shells, the report added.

Enraged PTI supporters attacked the Pakistan military’s headquarters in the city of Rawalpindi near the capital, Islamabad. Some demonstrators unsuccessfully attempted to reach Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s residence before being chased away by the police, reported AP.

Internet services have been suspended for an “indefinite period” across the country, Geo TV reported citing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Many users were unable to access Twitter, Facebook and Instagram since Tuesday.

Thousands arrested

The police have nabbed thousands of supporters protesting against Khan’s arrest.

According to Dawn, as many as 1,050 have been arrested in the Punjab province. Asad Umar, the secretary-general of PTI, was among those arrested, the police said in a statement, as per AP.

Many supporters were also detained in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and other places.

Political crisis

Khan has accused the Pakistan government of bringing multiple charges against him to prevent him from contesting the general elections slated later this year. He had been campaigning across the country to force the government to hold snap elections since he was ousted from power last year.

Khan, who is the “most popular leader” in the country as per Gallup Pakistan’s survey, is projected to return to power if elections are held.

In January, Khan’s PTI dissolved two provincial assemblies it controlled – Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) – to pressurise the government to meet its demand.

The Supreme Court directed elections in Punjab to be organised on 14 May amid opposition from the Pakistan government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Now, it remains to be seen if these elections will be held as scheduled.

Economic chaos

Khan’s arrest has not just stoked political unrest in Pakistan but also increased its economic troubles.

As per Reuters, the Pakistani rupee plunged to a record low of 288.5 against the US dollar on Wednesday. The country’s international bonds also fell 0.4 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Pakistan is already in a deep economic crisis with soaring inflation and a stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

In April, annual inflation in Pakistan reached an all-time high of 36.4 per cent. Its foreign exchange reserves at $4.457 billion could hardly make up for a month’s worth of imports.

“Food-price inflation is running at 48.1 per cent. GDP growth is projected to be a dismal 0.5 per cent this year. With an estimated $77.5bn in loan repayments due by June 2026, and no sign that the IMF will soon agree to resume a $6.5bn lending programme, Pakistan remains in danger of defaulting despite bilateral support from China,” noted The Economist.

Analysts say this bout of violence will further hit Pakistan’s chances of securing an IMF bailout package of $1.1 billion.

“Spiraling violence is not exactly going to help move the needle forward with Islamabad convincing foreign investors, the IMF, and others that this government is ready to focus laserlike on easing its economic crisis,” Michael Kugelman, the deputy director of the Asia Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center, told Time magazine.

