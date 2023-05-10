WATCH as Pakistan burns after Imran Khan arrest
Workers and supporters went on a rampage following former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest
An already economically beleaguered Pakistan is now fully gripped by a grave and violent political crisis in the wake of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former PM Imran Khan on graft charges.
Workers and supporters went on a rampage following Imran Khan’s arrest. The former Pakistan PM was arrested Tuesday by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC).
However, PTI alleged that Imran Khan was “abducted” and was taken to an undisclosed place where he was being “tortured” and “beaten”.
Videos of incidents of firing allegedly by PTI members and sympathisers are going viral on social media. Public property in the cash-strapped Pakistan was damaged and set on fire, including the private residence of sitting PM Shehbaz Sharif, which was set ablaze. People also stormed the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi and vandalised the Corps Commader’s residence in Lahore.
Pakistan burning
Supporters of Imran Khan set ablaze vehicles and tankers in Pakistan streets. The demonstrators burnt tyres and chanted anti-government slogans.
Take a look as multiple fires are set in the streets of Karachi, Pakistan, over the arrest (read: abduction) of former PM Imran Khan today in Islamabad:https://t.co/bMZL4tNxpb
— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 10, 2023
Massive protests have erupted in Pakistan over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Take a look at the flames:pic.twitter.com/ICE3NVShZc
— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 10, 2023
This is what is trending according to Major Pakistani Twitter users. How can someone in right mind support #ImranKhanArrest? A leader that can let the entire Nation burn#PakistanUnderSiege
#عمران_خان_کو_رہا_کرو #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن #عمران_خان_کی_جان_کو_خطرہ pic.twitter.com/m3twm0peol
— Chester Johnson (@ChesterJ00) May 10, 2023
ये है पाकिस्तान के हालात...
पेशावर में इमरान समर्थकों का हेिंसक प्रदर्शन..
कब तक रहेगा पाकिस्तान का ये हाल...#PakistanCivilWar #PakistanUnderSiege #civilians #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/EW1Gjfbw8o
— Rishabh Goel (@RishGoel) May 10, 2023
Dudes it´s not Parliament house
you are at wrong location #PakistanUnderSiege #Pakistan #ImranKhanArrested pic.twitter.com/5vnaxE5moi
— (@mrr_ouija) May 10, 2023
Shehbaz Sharif's private residence set ablaze
The private residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif was set on fire by supporters, hours after their chief Imran Khan was arrested.
The private residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif was set on fire by supporters of Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/Exl9dBAFkR
— Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 9, 2023
Streets in Lahore in smoke
The central secretariat of the ruling PMLN (Pakistan Muslim League (N)) government in Pakistan's Lahore was also set on fire by PTI workers on Tuesday.
This is central secretariat of #PMLN in #Lahore set on fire by #PTI workers.#PakistanUnderSiege #PakistanCivilWar pic.twitter.com/MC4aqGMGl5
— Faizan Qureshi (@FaizQureshiUK) May 10, 2023
PTI workers also burnt down a school in Lower Dir area of Pakistan.
These #PTI #youthias are chanting "Get out and #SaveImranKhan". But how is burning down a school justified in Lower DIr area of #Pakistan? Everyone who facilitated support for #ImranKhan is to be blamed for #PakistanUnderSiege!#CivilWar#PakistanCivilWar #نکلو_خان_کی_زندگی_بچاؤ pic.twitter.com/8arpxp1Dme
— Scott Zefferson (@SZefferson) May 10, 2023
There is no one to stop what is happening. Who are they harming? They are harming their own country. Such evil people must be brought to justice. They are not above the law. #AsimMunir #Lahore #useVpn #usingvpn #Lanat #ImranKhan #Eurovision2023 #viralvideo #Peshawar pic.twitter.com/WZs3x3XCD2
— Awais ahmed (@Awaisahmed123) May 10, 2023
Alarming visuals from Lahore Cantonment show the massive destruction done by PTI workers in protest.
Visuals from #Lahore Cantt.#Lahore #ImranKhanArrested #PakistanUnderSiege #PakistanCivilWar #ImranKhan #ImranKhanArrest #PakistanPolitics #ReleaseImranKhan #pakistan pic.twitter.com/9fGFajETAb
— Kanhiya Singh ( कट्टर हिन्दू ) (@Kanhiya99438536) May 10, 2023
the situation in Pakistan. Protesters throughout the country are attacking military units. The footage shows the assault on the headquarters of one of the army units in Abottabad pic.twitter.com/bcHit9BNBv
— Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 9, 2023
Core commander house in Lahore cantt was also vandalised.
Core commander house, #Lahore cantt has set on fire. This is terrible. We still have time to save #Pakistan...!!!
It hurts...!!! pic.twitter.com/eIcQH6ulq1
— Pak Lawyers Forum (@PLF_Officials) May 9, 2023
PTI workers also destroyed army barracks.
Imran Khan supporters destroy Pakistani army barracks. #PakistanUnderSiege #ImranKhanArrested #imranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/yV3tB2nstR
— Kurniawan Pandu (@Kpandu94) May 10, 2023
Protests in Peshawar gets murky as PTI supporters burn public properties.
Peshawar right now protest against imran khan arrest#ImranKhanArrest #Imrankhan #Karachi #ImranKhanArrested #Peshawar #PakistanUnderSiege #DGISPR pic.twitter.com/iQOOvY2682
— Anuj Tomar (Zee News) (@THAKURANUJTOMAR) May 10, 2023
Pakistani women being molested
Meanwhile, an unverified video shared on Twitter showed Pakistan Army molesting women who were detained during the protest on Tuesday.
Pakistan is currently Facing huge Fascism of current Govt and establishment. They are attacking common PTI supporters and their families. We Need support from international Human rights to come forward to stop this Act
dictatorship. @Declaracion@UNHumanRights#ReleaseImranKhan… pic.twitter.com/OdP1vo8g4a
— PTI North Punjab (@PtiNorthPunjab) May 10, 2023
As per reports, some PTI workers suffered bullet injuries in Lahore and Faisalabad during clashes with the security agencies.
Internet and mobile services in most areas of violence-hit Pakistan have been suspended. Also, Section 144 has been imposed in Quetta and at other places to control political events and protests.
Imran Khan, 70, who travelled from Lahore to Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the IHC when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff.
