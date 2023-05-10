WATCH as Pakistan burns after Imran Khan arrest

An already economically beleaguered Pakistan is now fully gripped by a grave and violent political crisis in the wake of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former PM Imran Khan on graft charges.

Workers and supporters went on a rampage following Imran Khan’s arrest. The former Pakistan PM was arrested Tuesday by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

However, PTI alleged that Imran Khan was “abducted” and was taken to an undisclosed place where he was being “tortured” and “beaten”.

Videos of incidents of firing allegedly by PTI members and sympathisers are going viral on social media. Public property in the cash-strapped Pakistan was damaged and set on fire, including the private residence of sitting PM Shehbaz Sharif, which was set ablaze. People also stormed the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi and vandalised the Corps Commader’s residence in Lahore.

Pakistan burning

Supporters of Imran Khan set ablaze vehicles and tankers in Pakistan streets. The demonstrators burnt tyres and chanted anti-government slogans.

Take a look as multiple fires are set in the streets of Karachi, Pakistan, over the arrest (read: abduction) of former PM Imran Khan today in Islamabad:https://t.co/bMZL4tNxpb — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 10, 2023

Massive protests have erupted in Pakistan over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Take a look at the flames:pic.twitter.com/ICE3NVShZc — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 10, 2023

This is what is trending according to Major Pakistani Twitter users. How can someone in right mind support #ImranKhanArrest? A leader that can let the entire Nation burn#PakistanUnderSiege

#عمران_خان_کو_رہا_کرو #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن #عمران_خان_کی_جان_کو_خطرہ pic.twitter.com/m3twm0peol — Chester Johnson (@ChesterJ00) May 10, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif's private residence set ablaze

The private residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif was set on fire by supporters, hours after their chief Imran Khan was arrested.

The private residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif was set on fire by supporters of Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/Exl9dBAFkR — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 9, 2023

Streets in Lahore in smoke

The central secretariat of the ruling PMLN (Pakistan Muslim League (N)) government in Pakistan's Lahore was also set on fire by PTI workers on Tuesday.

PTI workers also burnt down a school in Lower Dir area of Pakistan.

Alarming visuals from Lahore Cantonment show the massive destruction done by PTI workers in protest.

the situation in Pakistan. Protesters throughout the country are attacking military units. The footage shows the assault on the headquarters of one of the army units in Abottabad pic.twitter.com/bcHit9BNBv — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 9, 2023

Don't Miss: WATCH: After Imran Khan's arrest, supporters steal peacocks, strawberries from Lahore Corps Commander's house

Core commander house in Lahore cantt was also vandalised.

Core commander house, #Lahore cantt has set on fire. This is terrible. We still have time to save #Pakistan...!!!

It hurts...!!! pic.twitter.com/eIcQH6ulq1 — Pak Lawyers Forum (@PLF_Officials) May 9, 2023

PTI workers also destroyed army barracks.

Protests in Peshawar gets murky as PTI supporters burn public properties.

Pakistani women being molested

Meanwhile, an unverified video shared on Twitter showed Pakistan Army molesting women who were detained during the protest on Tuesday.

Pakistan is currently Facing huge Fascism of current Govt and establishment. They are attacking common PTI supporters and their families. We Need support from international Human rights to come forward to stop this Act

dictatorship. @Declaracion@UNHumanRights#ReleaseImranKhan… pic.twitter.com/OdP1vo8g4a — PTI North Punjab (@PtiNorthPunjab) May 10, 2023

As per reports, some PTI workers suffered bullet injuries in Lahore and Faisalabad during clashes with the security agencies.

Also Read: WATCH: Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court, PTI says Pak ex-PM 'abducted'

Internet and mobile services in most areas of violence-hit Pakistan have been suspended. Also, Section 144 has been imposed in Quetta and at other places to control political events and protests.

Imran Khan, 70, who travelled from Lahore to Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the IHC when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.