Workers and supporters went on a rampage following former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest

Umang Sharma May 10, 2023 14:09:01 IST
WATCH as Pakistan burns after Imran Khan arrest

Men on a bike ride past a burning police vehicle during a protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran against the arrest of their leader, in Quetta on May 9, 2023. AFP.

An already economically beleaguered Pakistan is now fully gripped by a grave and violent political crisis in the wake of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former PM Imran Khan on graft charges.

Workers and supporters went on a rampage following Imran Khan’s arrest. The former Pakistan PM was arrested Tuesday by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

However, PTI alleged that Imran Khan was “abducted” and was taken to an undisclosed place where he was being “tortured” and “beaten”.

Videos of incidents of firing allegedly by PTI members and sympathisers are going viral on social media. Public property in the cash-strapped Pakistan was damaged and set on fire, including the private residence of sitting PM Shehbaz Sharif, which was set ablaze. People also stormed the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi and vandalised the Corps Commader’s residence in Lahore.

Pakistan burning

Supporters of Imran Khan set ablaze vehicles and tankers in Pakistan streets. The demonstrators burnt tyres and chanted anti-government slogans.

 

 

 

 

Shehbaz Sharif's private residence set ablaze

The private residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif was set on fire by supporters, hours after their chief Imran Khan was arrested.

Streets in Lahore in smoke

The central secretariat of the ruling PMLN (Pakistan Muslim League (N)) government in Pakistan's Lahore was also set on fire by PTI workers on Tuesday.

PTI workers also burnt down a school in Lower Dir area of Pakistan.

Alarming visuals from Lahore Cantonment show the massive destruction done by PTI workers in protest.

 

Core commander house in Lahore cantt was also vandalised.

PTI workers also destroyed army barracks.

Protests in Peshawar gets murky as PTI supporters burn public properties.

Pakistani women being molested

Meanwhile, an unverified video shared on Twitter showed Pakistan Army molesting women who were detained during the protest on Tuesday.

As per reports, some PTI workers suffered bullet injuries in Lahore and Faisalabad during clashes with the security agencies.

Internet and mobile services in most areas of violence-hit Pakistan have been suspended. Also, Section 144 has been imposed in Quetta and at other places to control political events and protests.

Imran Khan, 70, who travelled from Lahore to Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the IHC when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 10, 2023 14:09:01 IST

