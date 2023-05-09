WATCH: Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court, PTI says Pak ex-PM 'abducted'

Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, was arrested by Rangers on Tuesday from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to reports, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been taken into custody in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan had appeared before the IHC on Tuesday afternoon for two hearings. Moments after he arrived at the court, he was taken into custody by the Rangers who were stationed in the premises.

Workers and supporters of Imran Khan's party got into a quarrel with police and many were reportedly injured.

Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the respect for Courts by powerful corridors. Black day! pic.twitter.com/QuLCuePy9d — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

'Black day for Pakistan'

A post shared on PTI’s official Twitter handle also showed Imran’s lawyer got injured inside the premises of IHC.

Imran Khan’s lawyer badly injured inside the premises of IHC. Black day for our democracy and country. pic.twitter.com/iQ8xWsXln7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Islamabad police have clamped Section 144 in the capital city - Islamabad. The cops also denied the allegations by PTI that people were tortured.

Islamabad High Court seeks reasons for Imran Khan's arrest



Minutes after Imran's arrest, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court in 15 minutes.

“Come to court and tell us why has Imran been arrested and in which case,” Justice Farooq was quoted as saying by Dawn.

“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhary said, adding that Rangers had occupied the IHC and lawyers "are being subjected to torture".

Fawad, in another tweet, alleged that the PTI chief had been “abducted” from the IHC premises while score of lawyers and general people had been “tortured”.

“Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location,” the PTI vice president said.

Former PM Imran Khan has been abducted from Court premises, scores of lawyers and general people have been tortured, Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location, CJ Islamabad HIgh Court has ordered Secy interior and IG police to appear within 15 min… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2023

'Rangers are beating Imran Khan'

In a video message, PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema claimed that “law enforcement is torturing Imran Khan right now they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran has reportedly been arrested for his involvement in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former Pakistan PM, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their close aides Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan, were allegedly involved in formation of Al-Qadir University Project Trust.

The aim of the trust was to set up ‘Al-Qadir University’ for imparting ‘quality education’ in Tehsil Sohawa of District Jhelum, Punjab. The official address of the trust mentioned was “Bani Gala House, Islamabad”.

Later, the trustees signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private company - Bahria Town - which was also involved in real estate business. The motive was to receive donations from the firm.

As per the proposal, Bahria Town allotted land measuring 458 Kanal, 4 Marla, 58 square feet to the trust. Fulfilling paper formalities, Bushra Bibi signed the MoU with Bahria Town effective from March 2019.

'Mentally prepared for arrest'

Earlier in the day, before appearing at the court, Imran had said that he is "mentally prepared for the arrest".

“There is no case against me. I’m mentally prepared to be arrested. If I have to go to jail, I’m ready,” Imran said in his video statement before leaving for IHC.

PTI released Imran Khan’s recorded video. pic.twitter.com/VCdkwF4fsX — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 9, 2023

The PTI chief had said if someone has a warrant against him, they should directly bring it to him. “I’m ready to go to jail myself, avoid staging drama.”

My reply to ISPR & attempts by PDM & their handlers to arrest me for two reasons: 1. To prevent me from campaigning bec InshaAllah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas. 2. To prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if… pic.twitter.com/IQIQmFERah — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2023

The former Pakistan PM had also said that he would prefer to ‘die’ rather than accept ‘slavery’. “Cannot spend my life under dacoits, goons and duffers.”

With inputs from agencies.

