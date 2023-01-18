After two years of delay, the two new Mumbai metro lines 2A (Dahisar East-DN Nagar (Andheri West) and Line 7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East) are finally ready.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the two Metro lines on 19 January, almost nine months after the first phase of the corridor was inaugurated by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Issuing a statement, PM’s office said, “Providing seamless urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. In line with this, he will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7.”

Let us take a look at the lines that will be inaugurated tomorrow, the routes they will serve, and how they will improve connectivity.

Metro Line 2A

The Metro Line 2A which connects Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West (yellow line) is 18.6 kilometres long, according to News18. The foundation stone of both the new Metro lines was laid by the prime minister in 2015.

As per the report, there will be a total of 12 stations on this line.

Metro Line 2A will help to ease traffic congestion on one of Mumbai’s busiest routes – New Link Road from Dahisar East to DN Nagar. It will also make it easier for Mumbaikars to connect to the suburban rail system and the Metro at Dahisar and DN Nagar.

The Metro will connect the Western, Central, and Northern Suburbs of Mumbai. It will reduce the current travel time by 50 per cent to 75 per cent, depending on road conditions.

As per the Indian Express, the first metro on this line will leave Andheri West station at 5.55 am while the last will be at 9.24 pm.

Metro Line 7

Metro Line 7, which connects Andheri East and Dahisar East (red line), is around 16.5 kilometres long.

The line will have 14 stations and will provide rail access to Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA), the SEEPZ, the National Park, and other landmarks, according to News18.

At Andheri, JVLR, and Dahisar, it will enable more effective and seamless interchange between the suburban rail network and Metro. It will link Mumbai’s Central District with Northern Suburbs.

According to Livemint, the first metro on this route will start at 5.55 am from Gundavali station and the last one will depart at 9.24 pm.

Features of the new Metro

According to Indian Express, the Metro’s coaches, which are 85 per cent indigenous, were built by Bharat Earth Movers Limited.

The metro can run at a speed of 80 kilometres per hour and there will be 28 trains of six cars.

The report suggests the driverless coaches will have, among other features, the newest signalling system.

However, drivers will be present in the coaches for the initial period.

India Today quoted SVR Srinivas, commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), as saying that the metro rail can ferry 2,280 passengers per trip. Each coach has a capacity of 380 passengers.

He said that each station will have CCTV cameras, security systems, and a female security guard.

Metro fares

The cost of the ticket is Rs 10 for three kilometres, with an additional fee beyond that.

As per Times Now the ticket will cost Rs 20 for three to 12 kilometres, and Rs 20 for distances of 12 to 18 kilometres.

For 18 to 24 kilometres, the cost will be Rs 40, while for 24 to 30 kilometres, the price will be Rs 50.

Other projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi

The prime minister will also introduce the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) and the MUMBAI 1 Mobile App.

The app, which will make travelling easier, can be displayed on Metro Station entry gates, and further facilitates digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI, as per Livemint.

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will be first utilised on metro routes, although it can also be used on other mass public transit such as local trains and buses.

The NCMC card will enable speedy, contactless, digital transactions, eliminating the need for commuters to carry numerous cards or cash.

Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment facilities, which will cost around Rs 17,200 crore.

The statement by the PM’s office said that to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Modi will inaugurate 20 ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’. It added that the initiative provides essential medical services like health check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to people.

According to the PMO, the prime minister will further lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai ⁠— 360-bed Bhandup Multi-speciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bed Siddharth Nagar Hospital in Goregaon (West) and 152-bed Oshiwara Maternity Home.

Work will also then begin on the 400 kilometres or so of Mumbai’s roadways that need to be concreted the estimated price of which is Rs. 6,100 crore.

As per a report by LiveMint, of 2,050 kilometres of roads in Mumbai, more than 1,200 kilometres have been or are being concreted.

However, potholes pose a significant problem on the 850 kilometres of remaining roads, which negatively affects transportation.

Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation for the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Over 1,800 crore will be spent on the project.

The transfer of authorised loans for more than lakh participants of the PM SVANidhi Yojana will also begin under the leadership of the prime minister, the PMO said.

