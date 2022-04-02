Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate two new Mumbai Metro lines on 2 April; check route, fare chart here

Trains on the new Mumbai Metro lines will function between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi and run at a frequency of 10-11 minutes, according to reports

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to inaugurate two new Mumbai Metro lines for public operation on 2 April. The inauguration will take place on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Trains on the new Mumbai Metro lines will function between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi and run at a frequency of 10-11 minutes, according to reports. According to a report in Indian Express, a total of nine rakes will operate over 150 trips. These trains, which will run between 6.00 am and 10.00 pm, have the capacity to carry more than three lakh passengers every day.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has also finalised the timetable for the two new lines, which will run after the inauguration on 2 April.

Currently, the MMRDA is developing a 35 km long stretch of two elevated Mumbai Metro corridors including Mumbai Metro Line 7 between Dahisar East and Andheri East and Mumbai Metro Line 2A between Dahisar and D N Nagar.

Furthermore, these two new metro lines will operate parallel on the east and west side of the suburb. According to an Indian Express report, the lines are expected to reduce congestion on the Western Express Highway.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, these are the stations on the two Metro lines:

Stations on Metro Line 7: Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, Rashtriya Udyan, Ovaripada and Dahisar.

Stations on Metro Line 2A: Dhanukarwadi, Kandivali, Pahadi Eksar, Borivali West, Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Khandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar

Below are the metro fare charges:

For 0 to 3 km - Rs 10

For 3 to 12 km - Rs 20

For 12 to 18 km - Rs 30

For 18 to 24 km - Rs 40

For 24 to 30 km - Rs 50

After the 35 km long stretch is made operational, commuters will be able to travel between Dahisar and Ghatkopar without exiting the station as the two metro lines will be interconnected.

Last week, the commissioner of Metro Railway Safety gave clearance to the new routes after inspecting of the lines.

