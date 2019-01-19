Building India: One metro at a time

Slowly and steadily, India is building a metro infrastructure today, that is bound to make us a global powerhouse tomorrow!

India has the second largest population in the world and is the sixth largest economy on the planet. As per the latest Census, we have a working population of 400 million which is expected to grow to over a billion by 2050. That’s a lot of people aspiring to and growing richer in the next three decades. As the country grows richer, it is but natural that citizens will expect better means of travel. They want swanky new modes of transport that get people to their destinations in a jiffy.

Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata are full of multinational companies, multicultural populations and very talented individuals. Cities like Kochi, Jaipur and Lucknow are racing towards progress. What’s common between all of these cities? Answer: The metro rail system.

India’s Busiest Metros

*passengers daily

As more cities across the country look to introduce modern trains and technology over the next few years, the benefits of the metro system make it the first choice of transport.

Metros function better than most transport systems. Apart from the obvious speed and low pollution, people who travel by metros have increased productivity levels at work, occur negligible cases of accidents, and find it cheaper. The metros are air-conditioned and are a lot more hygienic. They follow a fixed schedule and take thousands of cars and private vehicles off the road.

Quick connectivity is the most important factor for commuters and the metro delivers on that account with gusto. Metros are the most accessible transit system in today’s times where time is at a premium.

India’s growing economy could get a huge boost with more solid infrastructure. India’s infrastructure spending is expected to reach ₹50 lakh crore between FY18 and FY22.

Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T.V. Narendran says, “With the government endorsing the Make in India mission and investing in urbanization through projects like Smart Cities and infrastructure, Tata Steel and the steel industry are actively engaged and have an important role to play.”

After all, Mr. Narendran should know. Tata Steel’s products, the LRPC strands and Tiscon ReadyBuild, have been instrumental in building seven metro rail networks: Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Kochi metros. In April, Tata Projects’ joint venture won orders worth Rs 1,048 crore for constructing of two packages of the Mumbai Metro Elevated Line 4. The company successfully executed a similar order in the NCR region for Delhi Metro.

Vineet Saraf, Chief of Marketing and Sales, (Tubes) Tata Steel adds, “The most modern commuting practices needs to be world class. It’s a matter of pride that Tata Structura has contributed to almost all the airports as well as metros in the country and helped redefine the skyline of modern India for the past 20 years.”

As India gets more prosperous, its commuters’ demands will grow in tandem. It will need more rail transport systems. Investing in infrastructure has a domino effect in the economy. It helps create jobs which furthers economic growth.

Better metros lead to a more conducive working environment and also make the country more attractive to foreign investment. Our tomorrow as a global economy and an economic powerhouse lies in the metro infrastructure we build.

This is a partnered post.

For more stories of tomorrow, please visit www.wealsomaketomorrow.com.







Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.