Meet Pat, the Pacific pocket mouse Guinness Book named the world's oldest

A tiny mouse now holds a big title!

A mouse named after Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart, well-known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in ‘Star Trek’, is officially the world’s oldest in human care, a US zoo has announced, according to AFP.

Pat, the Pacific pocket mouse, was given the Guinness World Records title on Wednesday after he turned nine years and 209 days old.

The Pacific pocket mouse is the smallest type of mouse found in North America.

The Zoo and Safari Park, which has received praise from all over the world for a variety of accomplishments, has never before had an animal that was the oldest ever recorded.

Notably, it was also a first for Guinness World Records, which previously did not have a category for the world’s oldest mouse, reported Los Angeles Times.

Who is the world’s oldest mouse in human care?

According to Los Angeles Times, Pat was born on 14 July 2013, and she was a member of the third litter to be born as part of the Pacific pocket mouse conservation programme that Dr Debra Shier of the wildlife alliance had started the year before.

The report says the Pacific pocket mouse, which ranges in size from four to six inches from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail and weighs little over a quarter, is the smallest species of mouse found in North America.

As per AFP, the species got its name because of the pouches in its cheeks, which are used to carry food and nesting materials. The animals are found in coastal scrublands, dunes and riverbanks close to the Pacific Ocean.

Pat, one of 165 mice in the programme, is tiny even for a pocket mouse.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric travelled from New York to Escondido park to bestow the title on Pat, as per Los Angeles Times.

Officials from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance confirmed Pat was still going strong on Thursday, reported AFP.

According to Empric, Pat, who is not on exhibit to the public, was personally checked and the zoo alliance provided all necessary documents.

Los Angeles Times quoted him as saying, “He is alive and kicking. He is doing really well. He was in a great mood, eating some buckwheat, and taking some pictures. He was in tip-top shape, so I was very excited to see that.”

Why is the Pacific pocket mouse endangered?

According to the US-based Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), Pacific pocket mice were feared extinct for nearly 20 years before they were “rediscovered” in 1993 in Dana Point in Orange County.

The organisation explains that if environmental factors are unfavourable, the species may hibernate underground until spring brings better conditions. However, if adequate food supplies are available, the mouse will remain active during winter.

As of today, habitat destruction due to urban expansion, road construction and agriculture poses the greatest threat to this critically imperilled mouse.

According to CBD, without sufficient habitat, the Pacific pocket mouse is left with nowhere to hide during harsh winters.

What steps are being taken to save the mouse?

According to a statement, the zoo alliance started a breeding programme in 2012 to help prevent the extinction of the mouse. The alliance reported 117 pups born in a record-breaking 31 litters the previous year.

According to the alliance, many of the mice will be returned to the wild this spring.

The Guardian quoted the alliance as saying that a new population of Pacific pocket mice was created in Orange County’s Laguna Coast Wilderness Park in 2017 and the mice started reproducing naturally.

According to Dr Shier’s statement to the Los Angeles Times, the conservation effort has produced roughly 500 mice. She claimed that there are three further small groups in Southern California that are well-known, and a fifth population will be founded the following year.

“This acknowledgement is also a symbol of appreciation for species that people don’t know much about because they’re not charismatic megafauna, but are just as critical for ecosystem function,” said Dr Shier in a statement.

“These overlooked species can often be found in our own backyards — like the Pacific pocket mouse.”

With inputs from agencies

