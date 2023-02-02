Watching adorable animal videos on social media is definitely something all of us love doing. Adding to the never-ending list of cute animal clips on our feeds is the Guinness World Records, which has shared footage of 14 dogs coming together to form a conga line. The dogs, and their trainer Wolfgang Lauenburger, ended up creating a new Guinness World Record with their moves. Interestingly, Wolfgang Lauenburger, who is from Germany, ended up breaking his daughter Alexa’s record. In the video shared by Guinness World Records, Lauenburger can be seen instructing his dogs and they all immediately fall in line.

In the clip, the hounds can be seen standing on their hind legs and holding on to the dog in front of them for support. The dogs are arranged in descending order in terms of their height, with the smallest one at the end of the conga line. The clip shows the line moving ahead after Lauenburger instructs them.

The caption of the clip read, “New record: Most dogs in a conga line – 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line”.

Have a look at this adorable video here:

New record: Most dogs in a conga line – 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AL6D3vGG5j — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 31, 2023



Viewers were very impressed by the clip. One user commented that this was the most wholesome thing he had seen.

That’s the most wholesome thing i saw today — Michał Nowacki (@misiek7274) January 31, 2023



Another wrote, “What a record”, followed by a string of laughter emojis.

What a record 🤣🤣🤣 — LALIT KASHYAP (@DntWorryUCanDo) January 31, 2023



As per Guinness, the world record was set on 25 August 2022 in Germany’s Stuckenbrock. Alexa Lauenburger had created the previous record in February of the same year. The video also featured footage of Alexa’s record and showed the adorable hounds forming a line as per her commands.

The video has received over 48,000 views so far.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.