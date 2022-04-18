Watch: Guinness World Records confirms 21-year-old Chihuahua as oldest living dog

TobyKeith is owned by Gisela Shore in Greenacres, Florida, USA, who describes the pooch as 'sweet, gentle and loving'

The official handle of Guinness World Records (GWR) often posts various kinds of videos and photos concerning various achievements. Their latest clip is about a 21-year-old Chihuahua named TobyKeith, who recently got the title of “oldest dog living.”

TobyKeith is owned by Gisela Shore in Greenacres, Florida, USA, who describes the pooch as "sweet, gentle and loving”.

According to GWR, Shore adopted the dog from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old. Since then, TobyKeith has been with her.

“Oldest dog living - TobyKeith at 21 years 66 days old,” GWR wrote while sharing the post. Watch the video here:

When Shore was volunteering at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, one of the employees informed her about an elderly couple planning to give away a puppy. On asking about their reason, she was told that they could not take care of the dog any longer.

Following that, Shore went and eagerly met the elderly couple. She was also introduced to the tiny Chihuahua. He was initially named Peanut Butter, but Shore later changed his name to TobyKeith.

On average, the life expectancy of a Chihuahua ranges from 12 to 18 years. After spending more than two decades with TobyKeith, Shore wondered that he could be the oldest dog living when he turned 20.

Once the record was confirmed by GWR, Shore’s family and friends were thrilled. Expressing her delight over the same, the owner said that TobyKeith got a bath, nails trimmed and also went for a car ride after the news was confirmed.

Apart from TobyKieth, Shore also owns two other dogs, a 7-year-old American Bulldog named Luna and a 3-year-old Chinese Crested called Lala. She also has two parrots- Coqui, who is a 32-year-old African Grey parrot and Coco, who is 28-year-old Umbrella Cockatoo.

Since the post went viral, the clip has collected more than 16,000 likes with people on social media congratulating the dog and its owner.

