'Khalistan Freedom Rally': What is a demarche that India has issued to Canada?

India sent Canada a demarche after pro-Khalistani supporters threatened to demonstrate in front of Indian embassies in Canadian cities on 8 July.

The Indian government has requested that the Justin Trudeau-led administration take decisive action to stop protesters from gathering near missions and consulates, desecrating the Indian flag, attaching objects to the boundary fence, and hurling projectiles into Indian diplomatic facilities in Canada.

But what exactly is demarche? Is it similar to an ultimatum?

Let’s take a closer look.

What is a demarche?

The term “demarche” is frequently used in diplomatic contexts. It is described as “walking, stepping, and proceeding” in the Oxford English Dictionary (OED). As per Hindustan Times who cited Professor VR Narayanaswami, it started to be used to describe a diplomatic initiative or political action around 1678.

Demarche is the official communication to the appropriate official in another government of one government’s official position, views, or wishes regarding a specific subject. “Demarches generally seek to persuade, inform, or gather information from a foreign government,” according to the US Department of State. Governments may also protest or object to foreign governments’ conduct by leading a demarche.

According to a report by Livemint, the definition of demarche given by Duhaime is currently consistent with how the word is commonly understood. Duhaime defines demarche as “a word coined by the diplomatic community and referring to a strongly worded warning by one country to another and often, either explicitly or implicitly, with the threat of military consequence.”

Notes verbale and a demi official are two more formal forms of diplomatic communication. These have a less professional tone and are intended to transmit any information or requests.

Is it similar to an ultimatum?

According to Livemint, the public frequently equates demarche with an ultimatum. An ultimatum can be viewed as a final warning and the start of serious moves like the severing of diplomatic ties and taking military action.

It indicates a government’s discontent with developments in its relations with another government.

A demarche in contemporary diplomacy might be thought of as an early stage of an ultimatum.

Has India issued Demarche before?

Well, it is not the first time the Indian government has sent a demarche to Canada.

In December 2020, as a result of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks regarding the farmers’ protest, a demarche was served to the Canadian High Commissioner to India.

In October 2022, the Union government again served a demarche to the federal government, this time requesting that it take action to halt the purported Khalistan referendum that had been organised by the banned organisation in Canada.

What are India’s concerns?

According to intelligence sources cited by News18, India has expressed concern about the threat to its diplomats in Canada ahead of the planned Khalistani rally.

The Canadian government is in charge of providing protection for the diplomats, according to intelligence sources.

“We are also raising the issues at the right fora…The proposed rally in Toronto is nothing but a display parade of designated terrorists. These protests are supported by Pakistan’s ISI to spread disharmony in society,” they said.

India has also summoned the Canadian High Commissioner, according to Indian Express, after a poster depicting Indian diplomats as “killers” was distributed by pro-Khalistani groups and incited indignation among the nation’s Punjabi diaspora.

The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, has already told Ottawa that there is no space for error at this time.

He told ANI, “We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because they’re (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor them nor our relations. This will affect our relations. We will raise this poster issue with the government of these countries.”

The Khalistani Freedom Rally’s “promotional material” has been deemed “unacceptable” by Canada, which also said it takes its “obligations regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously.”

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said, “Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable. We know that the actions of a few do not speak for an entire community, or Canada.”

My comment regarding some of the promotional material circulating for a planned protest on July 8. pic.twitter.com/yYoWDCvAdi — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) July 4, 2023

Why are Khalistanis planning a protest?

Supporters of Khalistan have purposefully blamed security authorities and Indian diplomats in Canada for the 19 June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, a designated terrorist and leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Nijjar was shot 15 times in a gang conflict in Surrey, Vancouver. The SFJ has used this murder to lay the blame on Indian security agencies in order to generate donations and radicalise the Sikh youth against the Indian diaspora in the West.

As part of the SFJ campaign led by G S Pannu, who is reportedly treated favourably in Canada and the UK, the Indian embassy in San Francisco was vandalised and set on fire.

The rally’s purpose, according to News18’s intelligence sources, is to educate those who were born after 1984 about the Khalistan movement, Operation Blue Star, and Bhindrawala. “They have raised a large terror force within Canada to execute killings, bomb blasts and non-state activities for their vested interests. Diplomatic channels have failed time to time,” sources said.

Other recent developments

On 4 June, a tableau “celebrating” the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards circulated throughout the Canadian city of Brampton. To commemorate Operation Blue Star’s 39th anniversary, Khalistani organisations arranged this procession. It was fiercely disapproved of and referred to as “vote bank politics” by the Indian government.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar speaks on reports of late PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination celebration in Canada; says, “…I think there is a bigger issue involved…Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do… pic.twitter.com/VsNP82T1Fb — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

The Khalistani forces in Canada are not just protesting; they are also engaging in physical violence and assaults. The Indian federal agencies will look into numerous cases, according to News18.

Killings and terrorist acts in Punjab and other parts of India are planned by Khalistani, who are wanted for questioning in Canada. Gangsters who are being held in jails in Delhi and Punjab are assisting them in carrying out these jobs.

With inputs from agencies

