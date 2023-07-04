Centre summons Canada envoy over 8 July Khalistan rally plan, threats to Indian diplomats

The Centre has summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKayove over Khalistani posters informing about 8 July march to Indian embassies in Canada and carrying threat messages to Indian diplomats.

Khalistan extremists are planning to take out a protest march to Indian embassies in Toronto and Vancouver after deliberately trying to blame Indian diplomats and security agencies for the killing of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief was killed in an inter-gang warfare on 19 June in Sikh-dominated Surrey town in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of Indian diplomats in the country following the circulation of the threat posters.

Taking to Twitter, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, “Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable.”

“Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are… pic.twitter.com/ZRblnqkUZq — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

“We know that the actions of a few do not speak for an entire community, or Canada,” she added.

Joly’s comments came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India will take up the issue of Khalistanis threatening Indian diplomats in posters with the Trudeau government, and also talk to other partner countries where such issues keeps cropping up.

Jaishankar said that India has requested its partner countries including Canada and the UK to not give space to the Khalistanis as it will affect their relationship.

“We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. This will affect our relations. We will raise this poster issue with the government of these countries,” the EAM had said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.