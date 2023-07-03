Ahead of Khalistani rally on 8 July, India expresses concerns over threats to its officials in Canada
After posters informing about the Khalistani rally on 8 July were circulated in Canada, India expressed its concerns to the Canadian authorities about threats to its high commissioner in Ottawa and consulate general in Toronto who have been directly identified in the posters
After posters informing about the Khalistani rally to be held on 8 July were circulated in Canada, India on Monday expressed its concerns to the Canadian authorities about escalation of threats to its high commissioner in Ottawa and consulate general in Toronto who have been directly identified in the posters.
According to a Hindustan Times report, citing the poster, the rally is being held in the name of Harjit Singh Nijjar, the pro-Khalistan priest, who was found murdered in the parking lot of a gurdwara in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on 18 June.
The poster has threat references to India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and consulate general in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava, added the report.
A senior Indian official said concerns about their security and other personnel have been communicated informally to the Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which is tasked with diplomatic security, and the Ottawa and Toronto police departments, HT reported
Following the long weekend for Canada Day, they will be formally informed of the heightened concerns
“In the garb of freedom of expression, they are attempting to cause harm to foreign envoys, which may not be the intention of Canadian law and constitution, under which such rights are provided,” HT quoted Verma as saying.
He added that each right is accompanied with obligations to maintain peace and harmony.
The pro-Khalistan elements have accused India of behind the murder of Nijjar, who headed the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib and was with the separatist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
SFJ’s legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun described it as an “assassination.”
However, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), investigating the killing, has not ascribed any motive.
Nijjar was alleged to be the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force by Indian law enforcement and faced several terror-related charges.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced an award of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his capture.
However, none of the charges against him were tested in Canadian courts and SFJ has maintained it does not use violence.
With inputs from agencies
