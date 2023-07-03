Jaishankar warns Canada after Khalistanis paint target on Indian envoys in rally posters
EAM S Jaishankar on Monday said India will take up the issue of Khalistanis threatening Indian officials in posters circulated in Canada with the Trudeau government, and also talk to other partner countries where such issues keeps cropping up
He added that India has requested its partner countries including Canada and the UK to not give space to the Khalistanis as it will affect their relationship.
“We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. This will affect our relations. We will raise this poster issue with the government of these countries,” said the EAM.
After posters informing about the Khalistani rally to be held on 8 July were circulated in Canada, India expressed its concerns to the Canadian authorities about escalation of threats to its high commissioner in Ottawa and consulate general in Toronto who have been directly identified in the posters.
According to a Hindustan Times report, citing the poster, the rally is being held in the name of Harjit Singh Nijjar, the pro-Khalistan priest, who was found murdered in the parking lot of a gurdwara in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on 18 June.
The poster has threat references to India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and consulate general in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava, added the report.
A senior Indian official said concerns about their security and other personnel have been communicated informally to the Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which is tasked with diplomatic security, and the Ottawa and Toronto police departments, HT reported
Following the long weekend for Canada Day, they will be formally informed of the heightened concerns
“In the garb of freedom of expression, they are attempting to cause harm to foreign envoys, which may not be the intention of Canadian law and constitution, under which such rights are provided,” HT quoted Verma as saying.
