Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Which poll issues will decide the fate of the parties?

Campaigning has come to an end in Karnataka, with the southern state set to go to polls on 10 May. The results of the Assembly elections in the state, which is known for voting out the incumbent government, will be out on 13 May. While political parties have given their all to woo the voters, there are specific issues that are likely to dictate the election.

Which are these key issues that can sway the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? Let’s find out.

Unemployment

Opposition parties have raised the issue of unemployment to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Karnataka elections, with the Congress even promising a monthly stipend to unemployed graduates.

According to a survey by NDTV in partnership with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), unemployment was the biggest electoral issue for 28 per cent of the respondents in the southern state.

An opinion poll conducted by India TV-CNX between 1-6 May found that unemployment was a major issue for 17 per cent of people in Karnataka.

In Lingayat-dominated north Karnataka, unemployment can affect how people vote, reported Hindustan Times.

Corruption

The Congress has made corruption its central poll plank in Karnataka to target the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. The Grand Old Party has used slogans such as ‘40% Sarkara’ – a charge by contractors’ body that the BJP government took a 40 per cent commission in projects – and ‘PayCM’ to raise the issue.

The Congress also released a ‘corruption rate card’ citing figures allegedly taken as bribes for appointments, transfers and government deals. The BJP flagged this to the Election Commission, calling the allegations false and without proof.

Kannadigas! Here is the corruption rate card of the ‘TROUBLE ENGINE’ 40% Sarkara. pic.twitter.com/6hKayIIeuC — Congress (@INCIndia) May 5, 2023

The saffron party has tried to hit back by pointing out alleged graft during previous Congress governments both at the state and the Centre, as per Economic Times.

India TV-CNX opinion poll says that 22 per cent of respondents say corruption is an electoral issue in the state.

According to the NDTV Lokniti-CSDS survey carried out in late April, corruption is not the main issue for voters. However, 51 per cent of the those surveyed say that corruption has increased in the last five years – during the tenure of the BJP government. While 35 per cent believed it remained the same, 11 per cent said it has decreased.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Beta, beti, bhai and biwi… the ‘nepo’ netas in the fray

Price rise

Inflation is a dominant issue for 25 per cent of the voters, as per India TV-CNX opinion poll.

When asked if prices have increased in the last five years in their areas, 67 per cent responded in the affirmative, says the NDTV Lokniti-CSDS survey. While 23 per cent felt there was no change in inflation, only 9 per cent said the prices went down.

Development

‘Double engine’ government – meaning BJP’s rule in the state and the Centre – has become one of the main campaign slogans in nearly all elections, with the saffron party asking voters to elect it for better development of their states.

Around 15 per cent of respondents say that the development issue would be on their minds as they vote, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

In the run-up to the 10 May Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated numerous projects in Karnataka, including the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway.

Reservations

Be it the BJP or the Congress, political parties have tried to attract electors through promises of reservations.

The Karnataka government’s decision for sub-categorisation of SC reservations has angered Banjaras. As per the new quota, out of the 17 per cent reservation for SCs, 6 per cent has been allotted to the ‘SC Left’ group, 5.5 per cent to the ‘SC Right’ and other communities will get 5.5 per cent.

In an order in March, the Karnataka government also scrapped a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and divided it equally between the two dominant castes in the state – Vokkaligas and Lingayats. It also proposed to place Muslims in the ‘economically weaker sections’ (EWS) category.

The Opposition slammed the BJP over the step ahead of the polls. The matter is in the Supreme Court now, however, the BJP has defended the move.

On the other hand, the Congress has vowed to increase the total reservation to 75 per cent for all categories including scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward classes in government jobs and educational institutions.

Other issues

Poverty is one of the main issues for people in rural Karnataka, according to the NDTV survey.

It remains to be seen if the Congress’ promise in its election manifesto to “take decisive action as per law”, including a ban, against “individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred” will influence how people vote.

The BJP has made all efforts to cash in on the opportunity by creating an uproar about the possible “ban” on Bajrang Dal and the Congress equating the right-wing outfit with PFI.

#WATCH | Amid a row over Karnataka Congress manifesto mentioning the ban on Bajrang Dal, BJP chief JP Nadda says, “They themselves mentioned the ban. When they said, people showed them the result. If you use such words to appease someone & decide that the other side should not… pic.twitter.com/VvjkbMhbPp — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

However, an internal survey conducted by the Congress has found that only a small section of people consider this an election issue.

Only seven per cent of voters know about Congress’ proposed ban and “of this less than 10 per cent thought it was an election issue”, ANI reported citing the survey.

With its leaders promoting the products of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) brand ‘Nandini’, the Congress raised the pressure on the BJP after Gujarat-based Amul said in April it would enter the Karnataka market to supply milk and curd.

The Congress and JD(S) grabbed the opportunity to attack the BJP, saying it is trying to end Karnataka’s homegrown brand Nandini.

With Karnataka Assembly election results later week, we will know soon enough how these poll issues played a role.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.