By winning 16 out of the state’s 19 seats in 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nearly won the entire coastal Karnataka.

The number grew to 17 in the 2019 by-election.

This time, the saffron party is making every effort to hold onto its fort while riding high on the Modi factor and the administration’s triumphs.

The BJP released its election manifesto on Sunday in preparation for the 10 May Karnataka Assembly election.

The ruling party pledged to carry out its intentions to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the state, among other pledges.

In its electoral manifestos for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh last year, the party mentioned the UCC commitment. The party stated that it would implement UCC “based on the recommendations of a high-level committee to be constituted for the purpose” in the Karnataka manifesto.

Released the BJP’s manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 in Bengaluru. Our manifesto is a vision document for a developed Karnataka. It encompasses a forward looking approach and promises to fulfil the aspirations of everyone in Karnataka .#BJPPrajaPranalike2023 pic.twitter.com/VvnH4iXm29 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 1, 2023

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Why polls matter for BJP untangled in seven charts

What is UCC?

The Indian Constitution’s Article 44 mandates that the government “shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”

In simple terms, the UCC advocates establishing and executing a single set of personal laws that would be equally applicable to all citizens.

Personal laws, such as those that regulate marriage, divorce, and succession, are discussed in combination with UCC.

Currently, various religions are subject to a variety of personal laws, each with its own set of restrictions and exemptions.

All “inequalities” would be eliminated with the implementation of UCC, essentially putting all communities on an equal footing.

UCC has been promoted over the years, especially by the BJP, and was included in the party’s manifestos for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

In both cases, the party presented it as a matter of gender justice.

Also read: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Beta, beti, bhai and biwi… the ‘nepo’ netas in the fray

Other states where UCC is expected

Gujarat

Prior to the state Assembly election in December 2022, the BJP presented its manifesto pledging to put the recommendations of the Gujarat UCC Committee into action. If the party is returned to power, it has also stated that it will establish an anti-radicalisation cell in the state.

In October last year, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the creation of a committee to implement UCC throughout the state, reported ANI. The group will be led by a former high court judge and have three to four members, according to Union Minister Parshottam Rupala.

The committee’s work has not received an update yet, and no report has been issued.

Moreover, in January this year, the Supreme Court declined to hear a PIL that contested Gujarat and Uttarakhand’s decisions to appoint committees to oversee the implementation of the UCC in those two states, as per Indian Express.

Uttarakhand

Prior to the Assembly elections, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pledged UCC implementation in the state if the BJP was returned to power in February last year.

The state government established a five-person committee in May 2022, under the direction of the former justice of the Supreme Court Ranjana Prakash Desai, to draw a draft proposal for the implementation of UCC. Justice Permod Kohli, a retired judge, social activist Manu Gaur, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh, and vice-chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal were also members of the committee, according to India Today.

The state administration extended the committee’s term by six months in December of last year.

On 4 April 2023, CM Pushkar Dhami declared that the state administration will present a final report within the next two months and that the draft proposal for the application of the UCC was ready.

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Over 3,000 candidates in fray after scrutiny; DK Shivakumar’s nomination accepted

Uttar Pradesh

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on 23 April 2022, said that the state administration is thinking of implementing the UCC in the state.

In a statement, Maurya said that UCC was necessary for the citizens of the country. “Everyone should demand and welcome Uniform Civil Code. The Uttar Pradesh government is also thinking in this direction. We are in its favour and it is necessary for UP and the people of the country. This is also one of the main promises of BJP (during election),” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also brought up the subject recently and has advocated for a single legislation to govern the entire nation.

Himachal Pradesh

The BJP promised to enact UCC throughout the state if the party returned to power in November 2022.

The electoral promise made by the UCC was enough to provide Congress with the leverage it required to wrest Himachal from the BJP. The BJP only won 25 seats, compared to the Congress’s 40, reported India Today.

Also read: Uniform Civil Code: Why only a tall leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi can execute UCC in India

Maharashtra

In October last year, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis backed the UCC at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards, by saying that there was a rising demand for it in the state.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has also called for the creation of a committee to create a plan for the implementation of UCC in January 2023, claiming that it will provide equality between men and women, as per India Today. He also sent letters to CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis.

Haryana

According to the state’s Home Minister Anil Vij, the law is being investigated for Haryana’s implementation after hearing reports that certain governments were considering adopting the Uniform Civil Code.

Also read: The Uniform Civil Code: If not by 2024, then when?

Assam

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma made a strong case for UCC in April 2022, claiming that without it, polygamy will persist. “Everyone wants UCC,” he said, adding that “no Muslim lady desires that her husband bring home three additional wives. inquire of any Muslim woman. UCC is a problem for all Muslim women; it is not a problem I have. UCC will need to be made if they are to receive justice following the repeal of Triple Talaq.”

He reiterated his stance today by saying that “Karnataka BJP made a very bold commitment and it will usher a nationwide demand for the implementation of UCC across the country.”

#WATCH | Implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will ensure gender justice, and equal rights for Muslim women. Karnataka BJP made a very bold commitment and it will usher a nationwide demand for the implementation of UCC across the country. Nationwide NRC is the need of the… pic.twitter.com/Ah112IOl1R — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Madhya Pradesh

The state government has been raising the subject of UCC implementation as the state goes to the polls this year.

A committee would be established to implement UCC throughout the state, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP administration said in December last year.

Goa

To date, Goa is the only Indian state where everyone must abide by the common law. Since its liberation from the Portuguese in 1961, the state has continued to adhere to the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867, which established common law.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.