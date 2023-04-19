India is in touch with several countries to ensure the safety of its nationals in crisis-hit Sudan. This comes as violence continued to ravage the African nation’s capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday (19 April) after a ceasefire between the army and the country’s paramilitary forces failed.

The fighting between the African country’s armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started last Saturday amid a power struggle between the two factions to grab absolute control of the nation.

As per Reuters, Japan is preparing to evacuate about 60 of its citizens currently in Sudan.

What is happening in Sudan? How many Indians are stuck in the African nation and what is the Indian government doing to help them? Let’s take a closer look.

Sudan conflict

Tensions between the Sudanese Army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary forces headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, have been high over the plan for the RSF’s integration into the regular military.

For the first time in decades, heavy fighting broke out across Sudan’s capital and other places on 15 April.

The clashes, which have continued since then, have killed at least 270 people and injured another 2,600 the World Health Organization cited Sudan’s health ministry as saying, reported Reuters.

The fighting has also caused widespread disruption of power and water supplies as the holy month of Ramzan comes to an end.

As per the Reuters report, people in Khartoum have been asked to limit their consumption of electricity, while offices and schools have been closed.

Many reports of looting and assault have also emerged.

Indians stuck in Sudan

There are around 4,000 Indians in Sudan, out of which 1,200 have been living in the African nation for decades, India Today reported citing official data.

At least 31 people from Karnataka’s Hakki Pikki tribal community are stuck in Al-Fashir, located 1000 km from the capital city , as per The Times of India (TOI) report.

Speaking to TOI over the phone, Prabhu S, from Gopalgram in Davangere district’s Channagiri, said that heavy firing and shelling began in Al-Fashir on Saturday.

“We can see unclaimed bodies on the road. We are forced to stay indoors for the past four days. We are running out of food and might face a shortage soon. We even have water to drink”, he added.



Prabhu told Indian Express that he, along with his wife Soniya (27), left India 10 months ago, while their four children stayed back.

The couple sells ayurvedic products which they say have a huge market in Sudan.

“With no job in India, my loans crossed Rs 10 lakh. That was when we decided to work in African countries for five years. We took a Rs 3 lakh loan to buy air tickets and to transport materials to Sudan,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“I was born poor, but I don’t want to die poor. I wanted to provide a better life for my children, which is why we came to Sudan,” 36-year-old Prabhu added.

Prabhu’s sister Usha, who is also in Al-Fashir, told TOI that her son and daughter-in-law were stranded in Khartoum.

According to Hakki Pikki community leader Raj Vel, eight members from three families of Shivamogga who are in Sudan urged in a video to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for immediate rescue, reported TOI.

One Indian killed

A Kerala native was killed in Khartoum on Saturday after being hit by stray bullets amid large-scale clashes.

As per an Indian Express report, the victim was identified as 48-year-old Albert Augustine, who hailed from Nellippara village in the Kannur district.

He was working at a firm in Sudan as a security manager since last year.

Alakode village panchayat president KM Joseph said that Albert – who retired from the Indian Army six years back –was struck by a bullet when he opened a window of his house, the report added.

Albert’s wife Sybella, along with their daughter, is also in Sudan. Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday that the duo is safe.

War of words

A Twitter war broke out between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday over stranded Indians in Sudan.

“Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back.The BJP govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis,” the veteran Congress leader wrote in a series of tweets.

Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back.@BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2023

Responding to him, Jaishankar said he was “appalled” and asked the Congress leader not to do “politics”. He also said the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been in touch with Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) in Sudan since the fighting started.

The Union minister’s remark elicited a reply from Congress’ communications chief Jairam Ramesh who called it “a most appalling response”.

A most appalling response from the External Affairs minister to a former CM with a genuine appeal. This level of nastiness from a man I have known so very well… who has developed new loyalties and who wants to show that in whatever he says and does. I am 😷 on his past. https://t.co/Eh9sixxbU9 pic.twitter.com/NdtPYGIipZ — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 19, 2023

What is the Centre doing?

Government sources told PTI today that India is coordinating closely with “the Quartet” countries – the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“The External Affairs Minister has spoken to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Both have assured their practical support on the ground. Our Ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host governments. We are also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan,” a source told The Hindu.

The sources also said the ground situation in the African nation is “very tense and movement of people is very risky at this stage”, PTI reported.

“Our priority is the safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located,” Mint quoted government sources as saying.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) set up a 24X7 control room (Toll-free number 1800119797) to provide assistance to stranded Indian nationals in Sudan.

The MEA and the Indian embassy in Khartoum are also “continuously monitoring” the situation.

Since the clashes erupted in Sudan, the Indian embassy has put out several advisories for its citizens.

It has asked Indian nationals to remain indoors, ration food and seek help from neighbours. “We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe,” the embassy said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Advisory We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 18, 2023

The embassy earlier advised the nationals to avoid open spaces like terraces and

“keep essentials – medicine, water, money, passport, OCI card, food ready with you to ensure easy mobility, when feasible”.