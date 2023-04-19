Planes burnt, buildings destroyed… Pall of gloom in Sudan as fighting continues on Day 5
Fierce clashes between Sudan's army and its paramilitary force continue on Day 5, killing over 270 people and injuring thousands more. The fighting has caused massive damage to the country and left a trail of destruction
It’s the fifth day of fighting in the African nation of Sudan. Sudan’s military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue engage in gun firing, causing damage and chaos in the country. Fierce clashes were reported around the airport, with satellite images showing one Ukrainian plane being destroyed. AP
Civilians have been left cowering inside their houses as the clashes continue, despite a call for a ceasefire. At least 270 people have been killed, said the UN, but the toll is likely higher. Reuters
The violence has been roiling some of the most vulnerable in the country, with attacks and bombardments hitting hospitals. Reuters
Buildings northeast of Khartoum International Airport were also burnt in the fierce clashes. Reports state that the attacks have damaged several helicopters and aircraft at bases in Sudan. Reuters
The clashes have forced people to stay indoors, and almost all business has shut down in Khartoum. The international community is urging for peace in the country, but for now it seems impossible. AP
Desperate and terrified Sudanese who have been trapped in their homes by the violence raging on their doorsteps have begun to flee their homes. Residents of multiple neighbourhoods of Khartoum said they could see hundreds, including women and children, carrying luggage, some leaving by foot, others crowding into vehicles. AP
All one can see in Sudan’s Khartoum is destruction. As Mahasen Ali, a tea vendor, told the Associated Press: “Armed men roam the streets, storm shops and houses. They take whatever they can, and if you resist, they kill you.” AP
The conflict between the military and the RSF has once again derailed Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after decades of dictatorship and civil war. AP