Witnessing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Work at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is underway in full swing — construction of which started on 5 August, 2021 — and is expected to be ready by December 2023
Work on the construction of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is going as per plans and if things continue then the idol of Lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum by 2023 for the devotees to visit the shrine and start offering prayers. The construction of the temple has become even more significant with the state going to polls and Ayodhya will vote in the fifth phase on 27 February. AFP
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was delegated the task of undertaking the construction of the temple in February 2020. The trust was constituted with former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Misra as its chairman. As per reports, 17,000 granite stone from Bansi Pahadpur has already reached Ayodhya for plinth construction. An additional, 80-100 stones will reach Ayodhya every day to pace up the building works. Each stone weighs approximately 2.50 tonnes. AFP
Champat Rai, a member of the trust managing the temple work, said its construction was the culmination of "500 years of struggle" and rivalled India's independence from the British in national significance. AFP
An army of construction workers toil around the clock since Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone at a ceremony 18 months ago. One of them, 23-year-old Manikandan, said it was the "luckiest day" of his life when he was asked to help build the temple. AFP
The activity of laying granite stone is likely to be completed by May, the trust had earlier said in a statement. After completion of the plinth work, actual construction of the temple’s structure will start. Larsen and Toubro is in charge of the construction work of the temple and is being assisted by Tata Consulting Engineers, the project management consultant. AFP
Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers to Hindu deity Ram next to the under-construction site for a temple to Ram in Ayodhya. "We are really happy and hope that it is a grand structure," said Kusum Gupta, 59, a pilgrim who travelled more than 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to visit the site. AFP