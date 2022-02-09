Witnessing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

1/6

Work on the construction of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is going as per plans and if things continue then the idol of Lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum by 2023 for the devotees to visit the shrine and start offering prayers. The construction of the temple has become even more significant with the state going to polls and Ayodhya will vote in the fifth phase on 27 February. AFP