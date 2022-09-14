Ram Lalla’s ‘darshan’ at Ayodhya to begin from December 2023

Champat Rai, the international vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said the darshan would be possible starting December 2023 since the first floor of the temple would have been constructed by then

New Delhi: Hindu devotees would be able to have ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla at the under-construction grand Ram temple in Ayodhya starting December 2023.

Champat Rai, the international vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said the darshan would be possible starting December 2023 since the first floor of the temple would have been constructed by then.

Rai said Ram Lalla’s darshan would be available to devotees starting with an auspicious time when the sun starts moving northwards. He also added that during this Hindu holy period, the process of ‘pran-pratishtha’ of the temple—literally meaning infusing life into the temple—would be completed, which will pave the way for darshan and prayers.

‘Pran-pratishtha’ is a Hindu ritual whereby a sacred idol or temple is infused and imbued with life, the underlying principle being that it is not the idol that is worshipped, but the spirit and life of god embodied in the idol, which accepts prayers and bestows blessings.

दिसंबर 2023 तक अयोध्या जी में श्री रामभक्त प्रभु श्री रामलला जी के दर्शन कर पाएँगे। मंदिर के प्रथम तल का निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो जाएगा और सूर्य के उत्तरायण होते ही शुभ मुहूर्त में मंदिर की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा हो जाएगी। बोलो जय श्री राम। — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) September 14, 2022

Earlier Rai had said: “Meeting of Shri Ram Janamabhoomi trust was held. We discussed construction expenses of the Ram temple and it was estimated to be Rs 1,800 crore which could be changed later. The rules of the trust and other statues to be installed in the temple were discussed too.”

“When the construction of the temple started, the cost of it was not able to be decided. After consideration, it came to the fore that its cost may come to Rs 400 crore. But when it was considered further, the cost kept changing. The discussions were on for 18 months and it came to the fore that its cost could come to around Rs 1,800 crore which could be changed later. Discussions were held on the rules and regulations to be followed in the trust. The rules were ultimately finalised,” he had added.

The meeting of the Building Construction Committee is held every month.

The foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple’s ‘Garbha Griha’ or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in June this year.

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On 5 August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple has been going on.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on 9 November 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.